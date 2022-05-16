The pandemic helped Netflix to grow its subscriber base at a rapid pace. However, with the world slowly returning to normal, things are looking less than rosy for the company as it reported its first-ever decline in subscribers in over a decade in Q1 2022. It further expects to lose another 2 million users in the year's second quarter. Netflix plans to monetize account sharing and even introduce an ad-supported tier at a lower price by the end of this year to help prevent subscriber decline. The company is now rumored to be looking at an expansion into livestreaming, possibly offering something new to retain and attract subscribers.

A Deadline report says Netflix is in the early stages of building livestreaming capabilities for its platform, which it may use to air its unscripted shows and stand-up specials. The streaming service could use the feature to air live comedy shows, reunions, and possibly even for live voting in competition shows like the upcoming Dance 100. The move could open the doors for Netflix to livestream the finale of any major competition-oriented show on its platform and offer a new experience to viewers.

The report further speculates that in the future, Netflix could air its Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival live directly on the platform, albeit with a short delay accounting for any unforeseeable events that live events bring. This year, the live comedy event was hosted in Los Angeles, spanning several days, and featured over 130 comedians. It will start streaming highlights of the festival on the platform on May 19, with specials added to the service throughout June.

Despite the success of sports shows like Drive to Survive, the report says the service does not intend to expand into live sports streaming. Apple TV Plus has begun to expand into live sports, while Amazon Prime has been offering sports coverage in some markets for a while now. Another of Netflix's rivals, Disney+, has already experimented with livestreaming and, as a test run, aired the Academy Awards nominations earlier this year.

There's no word on when Netflix could roll out its livestreaming feature. According to the report, it is currently in the early stages of development by a small group within the company. Apart from livestreaming, the streaming service is also working on building a roster of games that could be hard to ignore by the end of this year.

The best heavy-duty Samsung Galaxy S22 cases in 2022

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rajesh Pandey (275 Articles Published) Rajesh Pandey started following the tech field right around the time Android devices were going mainstream. He closely follows the latest development in the world of smartphones and what the tech giants are up to. He loves to tinker around with the latest gadgets to see what they are capable of. More From Rajesh Pandey