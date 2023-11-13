One surprising fact about English is that, despite being the world's most-spoken language, many people don't speak it. Media from around the world are becoming more popular to the point that English-language content accounts for a slim majority of the thousands of titles on US Netflix. Sometimes, when watching these foreign-language films and TV shows, it's sufficient to watch them with the English dub. If you're after a more immersive experience, watch it on a nice tablet and change your Netflix settings so that it plays in the original language.

Changing the language on the Netflix mobile app

The process for changing your Netflix language is the same whether you're on your Android, iPhone, or tablet.

From the Netflix landing page for your account, tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner. Select Manage Profiles. Close Tap the profile for which you'd like to change the language settings. Select Audio & Subtitle Languages. Close Scroll through the list of languages to choose your default language. Close

This process changes the default language settings for video playback on your account. You can change the language settings on the fly when watching a video.

Pause your video and select Audio & Subtitles from the menu near the bottom of the screen. Select the languages you want for your audio and subtitles, then tap Apply.

If, instead of changing the language in which your videos play, you want to change the overall language of the UI, the process is mostly the same as changing your default video language.

Go to your profile menu by tapping your profile image in the upper-right corner of the Netflix landing page. Select Manage Profiles. Tap the profile for which you want to change the default UI language. Select Display Language. Find and select the language to use for your UI. Close

Changing the language on the Netflix web page

The process for changing your Netflix language on your browser is a bit different from changing it on your phone.

Go to your Account menu by hovering over your profile picture on the Netflix landing page and clicking Account. Scroll down to the Profile & Parental Controls section of the Account menu and select the account for which you want to change the language. From the drop-down menu, click Change next to Language. Choose your display language and your playback/subtitle language. Click Save when you're done.

If you want to change your playback and subtitle settings on the fly, you can do it after a video begins playing.

Pause your video. From the menu at the bottom of the screen, hover over the speech bubble icon. Select the playback and subtitle language from the pop-up menu.

Changing the language on the Netflix TV app

If you want to change the language settings on your Netflix smart TV app, the process is different yet again.

Go to the Choose a Profile menu. Select the pencil icon next to the account for which you want to change the display language. From the Edit Profile menu, choose Language. Select a language.

As with mobile and web, you can change the playback language while watching your video.

Pause your video. At the bottom of the screen, you'll see boxes with your audio language and subtitle language. Select a box and choose a language to change your playback settings.

Netflix and chill

Now that you have a handle on how to change your language settings, you can dive into Netflix's foreign-language catalog with the sort of self-satisfaction only a hipster could muster. And if you feel like watching with your foreign-language practice partner, check out how to share your Netflix screen over Discord.