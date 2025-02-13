Summary Netflix has opened a themed restaurant at Vegas' MGM Grand Hotel.

Netflix Bites offers an immersive experience with themed dishes and challenges.

The restaurant is open now for walk-ins and reservations will be available starting February 20.

Nobody had Netflix opening a themed restaurant in Vegas on their 2025 Bingo card, but it's been a strange year so far, so here we are. That's exactly what the streaming giant has done.

Netflix launched Netflix Bites Vegas with a one-year residency at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino (via Yahoo! Finance). The new restaurant features dishes themed around some of Netflix's most popular shows and movies. We finally have the real-life Stranger Things and Squid Games fusion we've always wanted.

Meet the Netflix Bites immersive experience