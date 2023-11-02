Summary Netflix is introducing more ways for advertisements to infiltrate its once-commercial-free service, much to the dismay of subscribers who switched to the ad-supported plan to save money.

Netflix won’t stop the trend of making its platform advertiser-friendly, but at the start of the new year, it’ll certainly give it a moment’s pause. Last year, the streaming company, which at one point had a monopoly on the industry, introduced its cheaper, ad-supported plan to much ire from the public. Was it really worth switching to an ad-supported plan to save a few bucks per month? A lot of people thought so, and Netflix was happy to announce more ways that advertisements will infect its once-commercial-free service with its latest news post, One Year Into Netflix Ads. There is relief to be found, however, in the form of binge-watching.

When someone subscribes to the ad-supported plan that Netflix offers, they aren’t doing it because they love ads. They’re doing it in spite of the ads, always to save money. After the latest price hike in October, the standard plan is more than double the cost of the “standard with ads” plan in the US. Subscribing to the latter plan is $7 per month, while the former is $15.49 per month. That’s forgetting the absurdly-priced premium plan, which costs $23 per month. To say that we’re a long way from the early adoption days of streaming services is obvious, but now that so many people have subscribed, there’s no need to keep them as cheap as possible. People are dependent on Netflix and other services, so like a manipulative relationship, they’ll test people’s loyalty.

In Netflix’s latest news post, it pats itself on the back with how “incredible” the foundation of its commercial system is so early on. Along with more tidbits about how the company has more ways to show commercials to viewers — remember that this news is more of a sales pitch than investigative journalism — Netflix introduces how it plans to lessen the anger viewers may express when another ad pops up on screen during a long binge session. Starting early next year, global advertisers will be able to “tap into the viewing behavior” of users that binge-watch. After watching three-straight episodes, people will be able to watch the fourth episode ad-free.

That’s some interesting psychological advertising. Sometimes, advertising works against companies that pay the big bucks to showcase itself everywhere. If people associate them with annoying, interrupting breaks in their entertainment, then it could serve as an overall negative. But, if the upcoming “binge ad” (a working title for the feature) is introduced by saying that a specific advertiser paid more to provide an ad-free episode, that might help the advertiser’s reputation. Of course, speculating on how it’ll work is all hearsay until we see how it works in actuality.

Interestingly, Netflix also mentions that its ad service now reaches 15 million global monthly viewers, meaning that a ton of people have subscribed to the lowest tier, and honestly, can you blame those subscribers? Not a chance. Everything globally costs more, with subscription hikes happening on the daily, and that’s without talking about normal monthly bills. If you can save a few bucks on a fun thing like Netflix, why wouldn’t you? It’s just a shame that Netflix and others see that knife and twist it, making the user experience much worse to save much less. But hey, now you can game on Netflix, so that’s cool, right?

Please clap.