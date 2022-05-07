Netflix has a host of great action movies, including quite a few the streaming giant has produced themselves. Not all of them are gems, though, so we've taken the time to round up a few of the best action movies on Netflix so you can get right to the good stuff.

Shooter (2007)

This is the oldest movie on this list, but Shooter is still a gem even fifteen years later. When retired elite sniper Bob Lee Swagger (Mark Wahlberg) is approached by a military colonel, he agrees to help them prevent an assassination attempt on the President. However, using his knowledge and expertise against him, Swagger is actually framed for the attempted assassination. Now on the run, Swagger must find the ones who framed him and untangle the conspiracy he has unwittingly been pulled into.

Called "the cinematic equivalent of one of those chunky special-forces-porn airport novels" in one particularly vicious review, Shooter didn't resonate with critics. It is, however, a favorite among general audiences, earning an 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Looper (2012)

Looper is a sci-fi thriller that follows Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), an assassin known as a looper. In the year 2044, crime syndicates and assassins send their victims back in time to be executed to prevent their bodies from being discovered. Loopers are the ones who complete these hits, but are forced to execute themselves if they live until the year 2074.

Put in such a predicament, young Joe and his older self, played by Bruce Willis, escapes before he can complete the hit. Now Joe must track down his older and more experienced self to "close the loop" before the crime syndicate comes to do it for him.

Roger Ebert called Looper "a smart and tricky sci-fi story," and other critics seem to agree. This is a film you won't want to miss

The Harder They Fall (2021)

Cowboys always make for great action heroes, and that's especially true in The Harder They Fall. The film follows Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), as he seeks revenge against Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), the man who killed his family years ago. The film jumps between the two as the film slowly builds up to its brutal finale. It doesn't reinvent the wheel on westerns, but its talented and predominantly Black cast and exceptional score by Jay-Z make it a standout film nonetheless.

The film scores 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an even higher audience score of 93%.

Extraction (2020)

When Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) - the son of a local drug lord - is kidnapped by a rival gang, mercenary Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is hired to retrieve him. From there, things quickly go awry, and Rake finds himself facing off against another highly trained mercenary (Randeep Hooda). The plot is admittedly bare-bones and treads familiar ground, but all the actors give solid performances and the action sequences more than justify the loose plot that sets them up.

Extraction quickly became Netflix's most popular film at the time, and it has a respectable 70% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. There is also a sequel set to release early next year.

The Night Comes For Us (2018)

This is without a doubt the most graphically violent movie on the list, but the film's brutal nature only adds to the thrill of watching it. The film follows Ito (Joe Taslim), an enforcer for the Triad. After slaughtering a village with his fellow enforcers, he discovers a young girl as the sole survivor. Ito has a change of heart, and decides to turn his back on the Triad and protect the young girl. The Triad leaders are naturally unhappy about this, and send their best killers and an army of thugs to end him.

The Night Comes For Us is a visceral and intense movie, and the performances from the cast further sell the action. The film holds a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, but the overly squeamish may want to pass on this one.

There's plenty of other great action movies on Netflix, but these options, in particular, stand out. For more advice on what to watch, check out our roundups for the best new movies you can watch at home and the best streaming services of 2022.

