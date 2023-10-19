Summary Streaming services have become more popular than cable TV, but they are also increasing their prices, as seen with Netflix's recent price hike.

Netflix is increasing the price of its Premium plan in the US by $3, while the Standard plans remain the same. The UK and France also saw price increases.

Price increases went into effect as of October 18, 2023.

Over the past decade, streaming services, both ones that offer TV-style channel guides and platforms that offer on-demand content libraries, have gained so much popularity that they've practically knocked cable TV down the drain. We’re not too upset about it, as being able to access content anywhere is great. However, with that new dependency on streaming services comes the good ol’ adage of supply and demand, even in the virtual sense. The people who run these services know that we’ll pay more for something we grow dependent on, so they’ve increased prices marginally throughout the years, leaving many to wonder what services are the best bang for your buck. Netflix is the worst when it comes to this, and the service has proven why again very recently with its second price hike in a year.

Netflix announced on October 18 that two of its four plans would increase in price immediately (via The Verge). The Premium plan, which includes 4K content for up to four screens, will go up three dollars — from $20 to $23. Both of the Standard versions, one of which includes high definition content on two screens with no ads for $15.49 and one that includes high definition content on two screens with ads for $7, will stay the same in price. Those are just the US’s price increases. The UK’s and France’s Basic and Premium plans are moving up to £8 and £18, and €12 and €20, respectively.

Last January, Netflix increased prices across the board. Some plans cost two dollars more, others a bit less. The three-dollar increase is the worst price hike across Netflix’s history. The streaming service was set for a price increase after the actors strike ended, but while the strike still rages on for better wages and conditions for actors across the whole industry, Netflix has decided it needs more money to bring Eleven back to our homes' TVs.

Back in July, Netflix removed the Basic plan in the US. The plan included standard definition content on one screen with no ads and cost $12. This forced people to either go into the cheaper, ad-supported Standard plan, the ads of which probably more than makes up for the difference in subscription prices, or the more expensive no-ad plans. Heck, you can’t even split accounts between you and your friends any more like you used to be able to back in the day to offset the prices; back in May, password sharing was killed off. But hey, you can now play some games on the cloud on Netflix.

Gone are the days when streaming content was not only better for convenience, but better in price. It used to make quantitative sense to move over to services like YouTube TV, Hulu and the like, and while it still may based on your area’s cable package offerings, that’s not the case for most. It’s become just as bad as the worst times with cable pricing, and specifically in Netflix’s case, it shows no signs of stopping this practice, making it a fairly simple decision for some to cancel their accounts. Will it make us any less likely to turn off the lights, grab popcorn, and wait for the next season of Drive to Survive, though? Probably not, and for now at least, that’s the consumer’s problem.