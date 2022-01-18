Netflix started offering mobile games with each subscription late last year, but the selection wasn't exactly AAA. That part hasn't changed, but the library has been expanding, and Netflix is adding two more titles today. Like the rest, they're both free with a Netflix subscription. If you can't have quality, you might as well have quantity—that's the Netflix motto (or at least it should be).

The new games are Arcanium: Rise of Akhan and Krispee Street. The former is an adventure game based on collecting cards. That's not new for mobile gaming, but I will note that most similar titles are crawling with in-app purchases, which you won't find in Arcanium. Krispee Street is a straightforward hidden object game—find the thing, tap the thing... you get it. You won't get pestered to buy hints with gems or coins. This game is also free of IAPs.

With the latest additions, Netflix's gaming selections number 11, two of which are 80s-style Stranger Things games. Asphalt Xtreme is the most advanced game of the lot. Those games have solid reviews, but the rest of the catalog is trending lower. We will have to wait and see if Arcanium and Krispee Street get a warmer reception. Although, I bet a fair number of the reviews will complain about the recent price hike.

