Netflix might be asking its customers to fork over more cash each month — and, quite possibly, at the loss of password sharing — but at least it keeps trying to offer more bang for your buck. The company launched its mobile games platform on Android last year, adding more titles each month to its library. For March, Netflix is adding three new games to its lineup, with two of them available to play right now.

First up, This is A True Story is yet another entry from Frosty Pop, the development team behind some of the streaming giant's earlier releases. This marks Netflix's first educational title, telling a story about an African woman struggling to find water for her family. It's based on real stories, drawing from a series of interviews and utilizing unique, hand-painted graphics. It's timed with World Water Day and was developed in part with the nonprofit organization Charity: Water.

If you're looking for something a little more action-packed, Shatter Remastered is also available right now. It's a new version of the 2009 original, offering a new spin on the brick-breaking games of your youth like Breakout. Shatter Remastered adds power-ups and bosses, turning a casual classic into something much more intense. This version includes global leaderboards, so you aren't just competing against your neighbor — you're playing against the entire world.

Those are the only two titles available now, but Netflix's most interesting original game yet is on the way if you're willing to wait. Into The Dead 2: Unleashed is from the same dev team as Shatter Remastered, and while it doesn't have a release date so far, it sounds pretty promising. While Netflix has primarily focused on casual titles for a broad audience, Into The Dead 2 sounds action-packed, with the player racing to avoid invading zombies.

You can grab the first two titles using the Play Store links below if you're interested. Into The Dead 2 is coming soon, so you'll have to wait patiently. Of course, you'll have to be a paid subscriber to try these out.

