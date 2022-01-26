Netflix plays things pretty close to the chest. When a new phone comes out, it most likely won't be able to access Netflix content in the highest available quality. Instead, you have to wait for Netflix to add it to the supported list. It just did that for Google's latest Pixel phones.

The Netflix support page tracks all the Android devices certified to work with Netflix HD and HDR10 video. In a recent update, Netflix has added all of Google's 2021 Pixel phones, including the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. Those phones can now access HD and HDR streams on supported content. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have only been out since late 2021, but the 5a launched in August, and it's just now getting HD Netflix.

Keep in mind, streaming Netflix over a cellular connection could limit your video quality. Most carriers now have basic plans that throttle video to 480p. You'll need an unlimited plan or Wi-Fi in order to enjoy the newly enabled video features. You also have to be on the middle tier of Netflix service to get HD, which is $16 per month now. HDR is limited to the highest 4K plan, which recently increased to $20 per month.

