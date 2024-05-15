Summary Netflix sees success with 40 million ad-supported subscribers, up from just 5 million last year.

Over 40% of new sign-ups are opting for the ad-supported tier, showing strong growth potential.

Company plans to launch an advertising platform by 2025, partnering with key tech companies for expansion.

There have been a lot of changes at Netflix over the past couple of years, with multiple price hikes, the introduction of an ad-supported tier, and perhaps the most crucial, the great password crackdown. Despite all of this, the brand has managed to flourish, adding subscribers across the board, with the most surprising stat coming in the form of 40 million, which is the current number of monthly global active users that are on the company's ad-supported tier.

Not as bad as things seemed

Netflix shared these statistics and more with a new post on its website, which shows that people maybe weren't as angry about the new ad-supported tier as the media made it out to be, as plenty have now subscribed to the most affordable plan that's currently available from the brand (via The Verge). If the number alone doesn't really strike you, just to add some gravity to the situation, at the same time last year, Netflix reported only five million ad-supported subscribers.

Netflix reports that over 40% of its new sign-ups are for the ad-supported tier, and the brand could be pushing things even in the next couple of years, set to launch its own "advertising technology platform" by the end of 2025. This new platform will provide advertisers with more data and could lead to increased activity in sales for Netflix in the future. Couple this upcoming platform with expansion by upping the brand's buying power by partnering with companies like The Trade Desk, Google's Display & Video 360, and Magnite.

Of course, people are watching Netflix more than ever, with 32.9 billion hours streamed. The company is always rolling out new films and TV series, along with venturing into new segments like live broadcasts and sports specials. When all is said and done, all of these things amount to a whopping 270 million subscribers and growing. And despite all of its recent and upcoming changes, it doesn't look like Netflix is going to fall off anytime soon.