The day's over. It's time to fire up your favorite top-end streaming device and settle in for a well-earned Netflix session. Cut to waking up on the sofa an hour later. Your favorite series is playing away, and you missed several episodes. Or, maybe you only have time to watch a quick episode before catching up with the housework and don't want to get sucked into a full-blown binge.

Netflix's autoplay feature isn't your friend if you don't want to lose your place, have limited time, or have limited data. Read on to learn how to turn off Netflix's autoplay feature and gain control over your viewing. Indulging in a major Netflix binge isn't always appropriate.

What is Netflix's Autoplay feature, and how does it work?

The Netflix Autoplay setting allows you to transition from one episode to the next without giving Netflix any input. As the credits roll at the end of an episode, a timer counts down to when the next one starts. Not needing to think or move for a few hours might appeal to many people, but it isn't for everyone. It's simple to turn autoplay off, no matter which streaming device you use.

Netflix's settings work at the profile level. You can change an individual's profile settings without changing the other profiles within the account. Also, settings are applied on any device you use to access the profile.

Turn off Netflix autoplay via a browser or streaming device

Netflix works the same way, no matter what browser you use. These instructions work on a Mac and a PC.

From your Netflix home page, click the profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen. Click the Account option. Or, go to the Account section by navigating to netflix.com/YourAccount. Scroll down to the Profile & Parental Controls section. Select the profile you want to change. After selecting the profile, a previously hidden set of options appears. Scroll down to Playback Settings and click Change. Uncheck the Autoplay episode in a series on all devices box to change the setting. You may need to refresh your device to pick up the updated settings.

Turn off Netflix autoplay via an Android or iOS phone or tablet

Autoplay can be meddlesome on a mobile device. Autoplay makes it easy to pop a quick show on at bedtime, fall asleep, and wake up late because your device's battery is drained. Consider turning off autoplay to avoid pulling out the "my alarm didn't go off" excuse.

Netflix's settings work at a profile level, not a device level. Turning off autoplay on your mobile turns it off on your TV, PC, and so on.

You can get around this on a Samsung device using Bixby routines.

The steps and screenshots below are based on the Android version of the Netflix application. There are minor differences between the Android and iOS versions of Netflix. The steps below also work on an iPhone or iPad.

Go to the lower-right corner of your device's screen and tap My Netflix. This is the profile icon next to the New & Hot option. Tap the hamburger icon (the three horizontal lines) in the upper-right corner of your screen. This opens a new menu at the bottom of your application window. Close Select the Manage Profiles option. Close Select the profile you want to edit. Repeat these steps for each profile you want to change. Toggle the Autoplay Next Episode switch so that it is turned off. There's no need to save. Click the back arrow to return to the main app. Close

A word on autoplay previews

This article discusses how to put the brakes on automatically playing shows and movies. There's another type of autoplay. Previews are clips of shows and films that automatically play as you scroll through Netflix and decide what to watch.

Previews are a helpful window into the entertainment available, but some find them invasive. Use the steps above to find the Autoplay Previews option and turn off autoplay. Turning off the autoplay previews on TVs doesn't stop previews playing on the details page of a TV show or movie.

Close

Are you still watching?

Are you familiar with the "Are you still watching...?" message that periodically interrupts your Netflix viewing? This warning message appears when you watch three episodes or 90 minutes without letting Netflix know you're still there. This fail-safe measure ensures Netflix doesn't play all night long. It pays to know how to turn autoplay off, particularly as sleeping through three episodes leaves you as lost as sleeping through 10. It also uses a significant chunk of battery and data.

To binge or not to binge

Netflix is a popular streaming platform, even though prices go up regularly. And, as any Stranger Things fan will tell you, stopping between each ep to press Next Episode isn't the best way to binge.

Nothing is wrong with indulging in a Netflix binge once in a while. This may be why autoplay is activated by default on new Netflix profiles. It's how many viewers like to watch. Other Netflix subscribers have a controlled approach to streaming, and turning off the autoplay feature makes sense.