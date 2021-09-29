We’re only a week into autumn, but I’m already all in. Apple cider in my fridge, a pumpkin on my doorstep — it’s fall’s world, and I’m just living in it. If you’re ready to dive into the Halloween season as soon as possible, Google’s annual Halloween-themed doorbell chimes are now ready for use with your Nest Doorbell, alongside a few permanent additions to the company’s latest gadget.

The Halloween-themed tones have arrived for the Nest Doorbell (wired) — previously known as the Nest Hello — and the newly-launched Nest Doorbell (battery). Google usually leaves them in place before removing them come November 1st, although sometimes the season for ghosts and ghouls lasts longer than you’d expect. When the Halloween tones are taken back offline, you can expect winter holiday options for Christmas, Hanukkah, and other seasonal occasions to take their place.

This year, you can choose from six different options, including a ghost’s boo, a raven, a werewolf, a witch, an evil laugh, and whatever a “skeleton dance” is, as reported by The Verge. You don’t need to be a paid Nest Aware subscriber to set these up through the Home app on your phone.

Google is also adding six non-seasonal tones to the Nest Doorbell, though only for the recently-released battery-operated model. There’s no word yet on what these will sound like or when exactly they’ll be live in the app, or why the older wired Nest Doorbell won’t support them.

