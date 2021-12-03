The holiday season wouldn't be complete without changing your doorbell's ringtone to a seasonal chime that's sure to annoy the hell out of the rest of the family. If you own a wired or battery-powered Nest Doorbell, the time has now come to head into the Nest app and choose your seasonal theme.

Just like last year, the available themes include Hanukkah, New Year's Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, and a general one for Winter. Each theme has various different ringtones within it, such as Jingle Bells, Winter Sleighbells, Ma’oz Tzur, Hanukkah Dreidel, and Auld Lang Syne. Check out what they sound like in the video below...

What's different this time around is that you don't need a Nest Aware subscription to be able to set a seasonal theme — in the true holiday spirit, anyone can use them (provided you have a Nest Doorbell, that is). The ringtones will also play throughout the house on your Google Nest speakers and displays for all the family to hear.

To change your ringtone to one of these seasonal themes, head to the Nest app, then go to Settings > Device options > Doorbell theme. You can also do this through the Google Home app if you have one of the newer models. They'll be available until January 4, so make the most of them while they're around.

