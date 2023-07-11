Source: Google Google Nest Wifi Pro $300 $400 Save $100 Bring the easy setup you know and love from Pixel phones to your home network with Google's Nest Wifi Pro. The latest generation of this mesh router system lets you bathe even the largest homes in robust wireless connectivity thanks to support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and even 6GHz bands. Just one unit can cover up to 2,200 sq ft, but with this three-pack on sale for only $300, you can make sure there's not an inch of your home that's not saturated with signal. $300 at Amazon

It's nothing short of impressive, the extent to which modern technology is able to absolutely streamline even the most complicated tasks. Just think about how computationally intensive something as simple as snapping a picture with your phone really is, processing millions upon millions of pixels in response to a tap on the screen. With the Nest Wifi Pro, Google brings that same kind of idiot-proof simplicity to network management.

One of the best things about this current generation of Nest Wifi is just how easy the system is to expand, since there are no longer separate bases and access points — all the Nest Wifi Pro hardware is the same, so you can just buy what you need, and add more later. Normally, a single router would cost you $200, with two for $300, or three for $400. With this great Prime Day deal, you're essentially getting an extra router for free, as Amazon sells the three-pack for only $300.

Why you should upgrade your network with the Nest Wifi Pro

Anyone who's tried to manually configure a network can appreciate how overwhelming a task that quickly becomes, with proxies, port forwarding, and all the headache that comes with it. At the same time, though, we have all those options because sometimes we need them — is there any way to balance advanced functionality with simple setup? That's precisely where Google comes in.

Google's been making routers for years, but I first started using them myself with the earlier (non-Pro) Nest Wifi mesh system. There was a whole lot to like there (including the mesh points doubling as Nest Mini speakers — easily my favorite feature left behind with that generation), but it was also clear there was still room for improvement. And that's exactly what we got with the Nest Wifi Pro.

No matter where you set up your three-pack, you're not just going to have a home full of high-speed 6E wireless data, but also access to wired Ethernet — even where you haven't run a cable. The same port your connect to your ISP's modem on one Nest router can be used to attach additional wired Ethernet devices to the other two routers — ideal for finicky devices.

You manage your network through the Google Home app, which gives access to speed reports, data usage trends, and lets you set things up like a guest network for visitors. Google says that each unit can handle up to 100 devices, making this three-pack theoretically capable of working with 300. I've only got 45 connected to my network currently, so it shouldn't be any surprise that the Nest Wifi Pro handles them with ease. And more than just working with Wi-Fi, the system can act as a Thread border router for your other smart-home gear.

Upgrading your home network to Wi-Fi 6E has never been this low-effort, and you'll love how easy it is to control everything though the Google Home app. Grab this Nest Wifi Pro three-pack now, before Prime Day savings are over. And there's no time like now to grab a great deal on some other smart home devices to help streamline the rest of your modern home.