Google is not the first brand that will likely come to mind when you want to buy a Wi-Fi router. But the company's Nest-branded routers are surprisingly good. They deliver great performance and pack cutting-edge features. The 2022 Nest Wifi Pro is Google's current flagship Wi-Fi router, featuring Wi-Fi 6E and Thread. Google charges $400 for a 3-pack Nest Wifi Pro, which can cover an area of up to 6,600 sq ft. That's a bit too steep, especially since Wi-Fi 7-compatible routers are now on the market.

A new deal from Amazon slashes a whopping 30% of the Nest Wifi Pro's MSRP, bringing its price down to $280. At this price, Google's flagship router is hard to beat, especially because it delivers top-notch performance.

Why the Nest Wifi Pro 3-pack should be your next Wi-Fi router

Like previous Nest routers, the Nest Wifi Pro is easy to set up using the Google Home app. Its tiny footprint makes it ideal for placing almost anywhere as long as there is a power socket available. However, the high-gloss finish can show dirt easily, so do not place it in a dusty area. Each router houses two gigabit Ethernet ports at the back.

Besides the 2.4Ghz and 5GHz Wi-Fi radios, the Nest Wifi Pro features a 6GHz radio for Wi-Fi 6E support. This promises less congestion and the ability to handle more devices at once. The powerful dual-core ARM CPU and 1GB of RAM further help with this.

Apart from a Wi-Fi router, the Nest Wifi Pro can act as a router for your smart home devices. It has a Thread radio built-in and supports Matter, the latest smart home standard backed by Google, Apple, and others. This feature sets Google's flagship Wi-Fi router apart from other high-end routers, as they lack such a feature.

Since the Nest Wifi is a mesh router, you can extend its coverage area using additional routers. Google claims the 3-pack system can provide Wi-Fi coverage for up to 6,600 sq ft.

A single Nest Wifi Pro unit costs $200, while a 3-pack unit is priced at $400. This is why you should not miss Amazon's latest deal on the router, which knocks its price down to $280. Essentially, you are getting two additional units by paying just $80 more.