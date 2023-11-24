Nest Wifi Pro 2-pack $200 $300 Save $100 The Nest Wifi Pro is the souped-up big brother of the regular one, and it's got Matter and Thread support, not to mention the speedy Wi-Fi 6E. With two of these routers, you can cover a whopping 4,400 sq ft with Wi-Fi and tap into that sweet 6GHz band. Plus, it's going for the lowest price ever right now. $200 at Google Store

Black Friday deals are officially here, and it's the perfect time to snag those tech gadgets you've been eyeing but haven't quite pulled the trigger on. Take Google's Nest Wifi Pro routers, for example, which are awesome for spreading Wi-Fi love to every corner of your place, even if they usually come with a hefty price tag. But right now, you can score a sweet deal on a Nest Wifi Pro two-pack for just $200, saving you $100.

These powerful routers are the perfect solution for those dead zones in your home where Wi-Fi doesn't seem to reach. And with Black Friday prices, there's no excuse not to upgrade your home's internet experience. Previous deals only chipped away at the price of a two-pack, which might not be worth it if you live in a small apartment. But if your single Wi-Fi access point isn't keeping up with your internet demands, a mesh Wi-Fi system is just the ticket.

Why the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro 2-pack is worth your money

If you're tired of sluggish internet and annoying dropout zones, these tri-band routers have your back. With Wi-Fi 6E support, they can deliver speeds of up to 5.4Gbps. Plus, they're smart enough to prioritize high-bandwidth activities, so you won't have to deal with buffering or dead zones. And with each router covering up to 2,200 square feet, this two-pack should be enough for most households. If you need even more coverage, a three-pack is just $280, a savings of $120.

While there are other great mesh Wi-Fi routers on the market, the Nest Wifi Pro stands out with its lack of subscription fees, straightforward setup and use, and support for Thread and Matter, which will be a plus as you add more smart devices to your home. And with this more affordable price tag, it's easier to brush off a couple of drawbacks, like the two Ethernet ports capping out at 1Gbps and the somewhat limited parental controls.

Unlike some bulky and unsightly routers, the Nest Wifi Pro is designed to blend in with your home decor with its sleek and rounded shape that won't look out of place on a shelf. It's not just about looks, though; this router is packed with smart features that make it a breeze to use. Plus, it constantly monitors your network for any issues and fixes them before you even know they exist.

Staying safe online is essential these days, and the Nest Wifi Pro has you covered with automatic security updates. It even offers features like the ability to hit pause on access for any mystery devices and create a separate guest network with its own password, all in the Google Home app.