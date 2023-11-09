Summary Nest smart speakers and displays have a bug where asking to set a timer for 12 minutes results in a two-minute timer instead.

This bug does not widely occur on other devices such as Android phones, indicating that it may be specific to Nest devices.

Google Support has been unable to provide a solution. Overall, Google Assistant has been experiencing a decline in features and accuracy.

Google Assistant used to be the flagship product Google pushed into all kinds of other apps and services, with the Nest speakers and displays at the forefront of the company’s vision to an always-connected future. We all know that Google Bard and other generative AI endeavors are quickly taking Assistant’s spot, with smart home devices and the Assistant itself losing more and more features. It looks like you can count the ability to set a timer for 12 minutes among those, too.

As many people have confirmed on Reddit and the Google Support forum over the past few months, Nest smart speakers and displays are inadvertently setting a two-minute timer rather than a 12-minute timer when asked with specific wording. When you say “set a timer for 12 minutes,” the Assistant will understand your input as “set a timer for 1-2 minutes,” which it turns into two minutes for some reason. This is also the case for any variation of this request, like “set a timer for 12 minutes and 30 seconds," which will give you two minutes and 30 seconds.

The bug only affects this specific wording. When you say “set a 12-minute timer” or even “set a timer for 12” without specifying minutes, the Assistant will follow through. It’s also possible to set a timer for 11 minutes and 59 seconds, or even 720 seconds to get exactly 12 minutes. We’ve been able to confirm this consistently inconsistent behavior on multiple Nest audio devices and a first-gen Nest Hub ourselves, both when set to English (US) and English (UK). We’ve also tested if the bug shows up in other languages like German and Spanish, but it worked fine here.

We also tested the same “set a timer for 12 minutes” command on other devices, including Android phones and the Google Pixel Tablet in its smart display-like dock mode, and it worked fine here. Based on the Reddit reports, some people’s phones are affected by the bug, though, so your mileage may vary.

The bug was discussed extensively as early as August, with some of those affected saying it had been happening for a couple of months before that. On the Google support forums, some Community Specialists tried to offer remedies like setting the affected device to English (US) only, rebooting it, and even factory resetting it, but to no avail.

A slow downward trend?

Over the years, Google Assistant lost several features. Most recently, Google removed the ability to manage shopping lists through the Assistant, instead moving the feature to Google Keep. Something similar happened to reminders, with them now baked into Google Tasks rather than Assistant. You can still set reminders in Tasks and add items to your Keep lists via Assistant, though. Other features were introduced and then never ported to more languages, like Continued Conversations.

Many people also anecdotally share that the experience got worse overall, with Assistant having more trouble understanding them correctly lately. The 12-minute bug certainly fits this notion.

Jon Gilbert contributed to this article