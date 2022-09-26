Are you home right now? If you've got Nest products around the house, they should be able to tell that you're there. And as you walk near them, you might be able to trigger automated routines to help get your day started or turn the lights off when you're headed outside. Well, there's a new way for Nest speakers and displays to recognize your presence and take action upon it.

Users who opt into presence sensing are now able to select their Nest speakers and displays — including displays that aren't the 2nd-gen Google Nest Hub which uses Soli sensor readings to make determinations — as devices that contribute to that sensing.

This opens the feature up to those who have got a Google Home speaker, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, older Nest Hub, or Nest Hub Max.

Owners will need to touch or interact via voice commands to get a reading.

You're able to control your opt-in status by heading to the Google Home app's settings, look for Presence sensing, and then toggle whether you want to "Allow this home to use phone locations" on or off. You can also learn the full breadth of presence sensing on Nest products through Google's Nest Help pages — there's a lot more hardware working in other products to figure this out.

Expect more devices to support presence sensing to come out at the Made by Google event on October 6. Just don't expect a Nest Home coming out.