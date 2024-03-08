Last spring, Google announced that it would be winding down support for a couple of legacy products this year. The end-of-life date communicated last year is creeping up: if you're still using Dropcam cameras or the Nest Secure smart security system, you've got until April 8 until they're no longer supported by the Nest app, effectively rendering them useless. If you haven't redeemed your replacement offer yet, now's probably a good time.

What's happening on April 8?

Dropcam and Nest Secure are going dark

Beginning on April 8, Dropcam cameras and Nest Secure devices will no longer be accessible in the Nest app. Neither ever made the jump to Google Home, so without Nest app support, they can't do much: Google notes that "You won't be able to use the Nest app to check the status of your Dropcam, view live streams, receive notifications, or change settings." In addition, Nest Secure devices "will no longer work," and "will not be accessible in the Nest app and won’t connect to the internet." Dropcam video history will also no longer be available.

In short, Dropcams and Nest Secure devices are going offline. Dropcams will be entirely useless; Nest Secure should still function as a local alarm with the parameters you've already set, but you won't be able to use the Nest app to interact with it, severely limiting functionality. You'll no longer be able to control the alarm remotely, get notifications about activity, or make any changes to the system beginning April 8.

So, what can I do about it?

Google has offered replacements

Last April, Google sent emails alerting users of these devices that they'd no longer have smart functionality this year, and offering replacements or discounts on other products. Dropcam users who subscribed to Nest Aware at the time were offered up to two free indoor Nest Cams; users who weren't subscribed received half-off Nest Cam coupons.

Nest Secure users were offered an arguably more generous solution: either a free ADT Self Setup System including a hub, two window/door sensors, and a motion sensor, plus a year of professional alarm monitoring, or a $200 discount on a "device of your choice" on the Google Store.

These emails contained unique links and coupon codes and instructions on how to redeem them, so if you're a Dropcam or Nest Secure user and haven't claimed yours yet, you might need to do some inbox archeology to find your specific offer. Google has said that these offers must be redeemed by 11:59 PM, Pacific time on May 7, 2024, after which they'll expire.

Goodbye, Nest app — hello, Google Home

It's all Google Home now

Remotely controlling my Nest Secure was the last thing I used the Nest app for. As the ADT system Google has offered as a replacement for Nest Secure setups is compatible with the Google Home app, once I've made the switch, I'll be uninstalling the Nest app for good. With older Nest Cams integrated into Google Home last summer and Dropcam and Nest Secure devices being retired this spring, the legacy Nest app doesn't seem long for this world. Google hasn't yet announced plans to sunset the app, however.

In any case, if you're still using either Dropcam devices or a Nest Secure system, now's the time to make alternative plans. As of writing, you've got a month until they stop working and two months to redeem Google's make-good offers.