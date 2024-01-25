Google Nest Wi-Fi routers are the best gadgets for creating an environment in your house or another place where your devices can instantly and easily connect to the internet. The Google Nest Wifi Pro is the latest Wi-Fi router that supports Wi-Fi 6E. It's easy to set up, gives a sleek look that goes with any home's interior, and has excellent internet performance.

If you purchased a Google Nest router and want to set up a Wi-Fi password for it or want to change your old Google Nest router password, this guide gives all the details needed to create a strong router password.

Pre-requisites to change the Google Nest Wi-Fi password

You can change your Google Nest Wi-Fi router password using the Google Home app on Android, iPhone, or other iOS devices. There are some pre-requisites to keep in mind before you change your Google Nest router password:

Forget or disconnect your connected devices from Wi-Fi before changing the password.

The password should be alphanumeric. Make sure it's a combination of letters and numbers.

The password should be between 8 and 63 characters long. There shouldn't be any spaces in the password, either at the beginning or at the end of it.

The new Wi-Fi network password you set up must not have any special characters, such as @, #, $, %, &, *, and +.

When you forget to disconnect your smart home devices from the Google Nest Hub, the Google Home app on your mobile device gives you a notification after seven days to inform you that your device cannot connect to the internet. You might need to enter the correct password or tweak the Wi-Fi settings.

How do I change my Google Nest Wi-Fi password?

Changing the Google Nest Wi-Fi password is easy, and you can create a new password or change the password using the Google Home app on your mobile device. Here are the steps to change the router password:

Launch the Google Home app on your Android or iPhone device. On the home screen, select the device for which you want to change the password. In our case, it is the Google Nest Wi-Fi router. Tap Network Settings. Close In the Password field, delete what's there, enter your new password, and tap Save. Close

The new password you entered is set instantly. All your smart home devices require the new password to access the internet via the Nest router. If you reused the network name and password from an old router, you don't need to reconnect devices that were previously on the network.

Why don't my smart devices connect to the router?

There are chances that your smart home device won't connect to the Nest router. We list a few reasons and solutions to help you with the query.

Perform a factory reset on your smart home device. Then, search for the Nest Wi-Fi router, enter the new password, and connect to the internet.

Forget the Wi-Fi network and enter the new password to connect to the network.

Reboot your device or reconnect the router and the smart home device from the power socket.

Contact the Google Home support team for assistance if your smart speakers and other devices still don't connect to the internet.

Change the password quickly and easily

Setting up a new password on your Google Nest Wi-Fi router is easy and can be done in a few steps from the Google Home app. If you're searching for a great Google Assistant smart display, our guide lists some of the best ones you can purchase. Also, check out our list of the best Google Nest Hub mounts and stands that money can buy in 2024.