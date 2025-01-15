Summary Nest Protect smoke alarms are finally moving from the old Nest app to Google Home, starting with the Public Preview for Android users.

You can now manage your Nest Protect alarms in Google Home, get alerts, and even silence them with a tap.

The Google Home app also now offers more control over Matter-certified smart locks, including creating/editing passcodes, setting access levels, and tracking who has access and when.

Nest Protect owners have been wondering for many years when their smoke detectors would break free from the old Nest app and finally work with Google Home. The answer was always up in the air, leaving everyone in dismay. But now, it looks like that day has finally come, starting with the Public Preview program.

Now, you can control your Nest Protect smoke and CO alarms right in the Google Home app. You’ll get alerts and notifications for your alarms straight from the app, and you can even silence them with a tap (via 9to5Google). As Google mentioned in a blog post, this move is a big step toward making Google Home the main hub for all your devices, which might make the Nest app feel a bit unnecessary soon.

These new additions are currently available to Android users in the Home app's Public Preview program. In the near future, iOS users can expect a gradual rollout. To take advantage of these updates, you’ll need version 3.27 or newer of the Home app. You’ll be able to get alerts for smoke and CO issues, check on the status of each device (including battery health), and run full safety checks on your home security setup.

On top of that, users can set up automatic sound tests, adjust device settings, and view live camera feeds straight from the emergency alarm screen.

The Nest Protect smoke detector was the last holdout in the Nest ecosystem, stuck in the old Nest app while Google worked to bring its cameras and other smart home devices into the Home app. This move, though, is a sign that the Nest app might eventually phase out. That said, Google has promised to keep it maintained for those who still prefer to use it.

Matter-certified smart locks join the party, too

Along with the Nest Protect updates, the Home app is also adding more support for Matter-certified smart locks. Now, users can manage guest access more easily by creating and editing passcodes. You can set different access levels and label each passcode for clarity. Admins can assign these passcodes to specific people and keep track of who has access, including when they can enter.

Furthermore, you can remotely lock/unlock, use one-touch entry, set up auto-locking, and even sync with vacation mode. Just note that not all Matter-certified locks will support every feature, so check with your lock’s maker. These updates are live in the Home app’s Public Preview for Android, with iOS support coming later this year.