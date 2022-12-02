Google Nest Mini (2nd gen) $18 $49 Save $31 The Google Nest Mini is a small, inconspicuous smart speaker that gives you access to the entire Google ecosystem, via voice commands. Play music, listen to the news, set timers and reminders, control your compatible smart home devices, and much, much more. $18 at Walmart

We've seen tons of deals on smart speakers over the past few weeks, but this one on the latest Google Nest Mini has got to be one of the hardest to resist, with a near-impulse-buy price. The second generation device can play music and podcasts, read you the news and weather, answer your deepest questions, and control your whole smart home of devices. It's one of the best Google Assistant smart speakers available, and it typically retails for $50. But right now you can pick one up at Walmart for just $18.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Mini

The Nest Mini comes in four cool colorways (though not are all on sale at this same $18 price, so check before ordering), to help it blend in with your decor, though with its tiny size, it can be tucked in almost anywhere — and even hung on the wall. It's super easy to set up: you just need the Google Home app installed on your phone, and a local Wi-Fi network. Because of its smaller dimensions, the sound quality isn't going to blow you away, but the audio is decent enough for low-key, personal use, and the voice recognition is excellent.

On the inside, the Nest Mini features a speaker with a 40mm driver, and three far-field microphones for capturing voice commands from across the room — even when there's music playing. On the top of the speaker you get capacitive touch playback controls, and four LED indicator lights. Unfortunately, there's no audio-out on the Mini, meaning you can't connect it to a larger stereo system, but you can wirelessly pair it with other Nest speakers for stereo and multi-room sound.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday over, and the Nest Mini still going for $50 seemingly everywhere else, there's no telling how long this deal will be available — be sure to take advantage of it while you still can. And if you do happen to grab one (or several), check out our roundup of the best Google Nest Mini mounts and stands.