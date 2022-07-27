One of the best parts about building up a smart home ecosystem is making all of your various gadgets work together with each other. After adding support for Nest video previews through the Pixel's At a Glance widget, the company is turning its attention to its latest streaming dongle. Chromecast with Google TV users can watch Nest footage right from their TV — and they don't have to wait long to start using this feature.

Google announced its latest smart home feature today, confirming that all Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells — including models from last year — will sync with the Chromecast. Rather than turning to a dedicated app or relying on annoying on-screen notifications, Assistant will power the experience. Users can either rely on the voice actions button built into the remote to activate the live feed or turn to any other Assistant-powered speaker or smart display to activate it. Either way, you'll ask Google to see whichever camera you want to view on your TV.

You won't have to wait long to try this out for yourself. Google says this feature is coming to Chromecast starting this week, so you can bring your entire smart home ecosystem together on the big screen. It's unclear if Google plans to bring this functionality to other cameras, including devices from Wyze and Ring. Last week, we learned Pixel's At a Glance widget will soon support previewing Ring camera feeds right from the home or lock screen on Android 13. Still, considering Ring products don't currently support Nest Hubs or other Assistant-backed smart displays, don't hold your breath for an expansion of this feature anytime soon.