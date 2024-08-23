The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is the most advanced of the three types Google offers, and the most expensive as well. It learns your schedule and automatically adjusts the temperature to match your habits, whether you lower it at night or raise it in the morning. With the unique Farsight feature, the display lights up when you're nearby and provides detailed energy usage reports.

The thermostat connects seamlessly to a Wi-Fi network for remote app control. It also works with a broader variety of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems than many thermostat products. So, it's more flexible and can fit into different home setups. This guide takes you through everything you need to know about the thermostat, from installation to the advanced features.

What is a Nest Learning Thermostat?

The Nest Learning Thermostat is a Google smart device that makes controlling your home's heating and cooling systems easier. It learns your temperature preferences and daily routines. It also adjusts settings automatically to keep you comfortable and save energy. You can control it through the Google Home app, Nest apps, or the device.

The 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat was the superior model with more features than older versions and improved learning algorithms. Google introduced a 4th generation model on August 20, 2024, with a fresh design, temperature sensor, and advanced AI capabilities.

Learning Thermostats cost more than basic Nest Thermostats because they offer more. For example, they have temperature sensors. They are small round or oval devices that let you choose where the thermostat reads the temperature. So, you can keep some rooms more comfortable than others, depending on how often you use them.

You can connect up to six sensors to a Nest Learning Thermostat. The newer 4th generation model uses multiple sensors simultaneously, giving you more accurate temperature control throughout your home. The basic Nest Thermostat doesn't support these sensors, so it misses out on a lot.

How to install a Nest Learning Thermostat

Nest Thermostats have different installation guides because each model has unique features and requirements. Typically, you'll find the following items in the product box for a smooth installation:

Display

Base

Screwdriver

Screws (optional steel plate screws)

Trim plate (optional)

Steel plate

Wire labels

You can install it yourself if you're comfortable with DIY projects and basic wiring. Hire a professional if you're unsure or want everything done correctly. They have experience handling tricky installations and ensure your system works safely. Follow the steps below if you'd rather do it yourself.

The steps used in this guide may look different on your thermostat. Follow the printed guide in the product box for your model's installation, or use the Nest compatibility checker to get a custom installation guide.

Turn off power to your heating and cooling systems. Use the breaker box or a nearby switch. Remove the cover of the old thermostat. It may snap off or need unscrewing. Check your old system. If it shows 120V or 240V or has thick wires, it's high voltage. Don't connect the new Nest thermostat. It's meant for low-voltage systems (24V). Take a picture of the old thermostat's wires to remember their placement. Source: Wikimedia Commons Disconnect any jumper wires between the connectors. They're unnecessary for the new installation. Peel off the labels in your printed installation guide and attach them to the wires on your old thermostat. Match the labels to the corresponding wires by their function. Then disconnect them from the old thermostat. Remove the backplate or base and wrap the wires around a pencil or pen. This way, they won't fall into the wall. Install the Nest Learning Thermostat base. Use the trim plate to hide holes or marks on the wall. Snap it onto the base or screw it into the wall. This step is optional. Source: Unsplash Ensure the ends of the wires are straight. If not, trim and straighten them with a wire cutter. Insert each labeled wire into the matching connector. Hold down the connector button and push the wire in. The buttons must stay down after inserting each wire. Otherwise, your thermostat won't get enough power. Press the display onto the base until it clicks into place. Return to your breaker box or switch and turn the power on.

How to add and control your Nest Learning Thermostat with your Nest account

After installation, your thermostat lights up and provides prompts to set up your preferred language, connect to Wi-Fi, and enter home information. It takes a few minutes. However, the thermostat uses a ring around the display instead of a touchscreen, which can be tricky. You'll turn and press it to adjust the temperature and interact with other elements.

After completing the setup process, add your Nest Learning Thermostat to your Nest account. You'll control it remotely from your phone via the free Nest or Google Home apps, set schedules, monitor energy usage, and integrate it with other smart home devices. The app provides a faster way to control your thermostat than using the ring. Here's how to add the thermostat to your account and control it.

Add a Nest Learning Thermostat to the Nest app

Download the Nest app from Google Play or Apple App Store. Sign in to your account. The app asks if you have a non-migrated Nest account since Google integrated Nest products into the Google Home ecosystem. Answer the question correctly to see if the accounts need to be merged. Then, follow any extra setup prompts. Close Go to Add product > Nest thermostat > Nest Learning Thermostat. Then, follow the prompts to add your device. Close Type an entry key to connect your Nest thermostat to the app. Go to the settings menu on your thermostat. Select Nest Account. Select Get entry key. Then, enter the code on the display into the Nest app to connect your devices. Tap your thermostat on the Nest app to adjust its temperature, change settings, and more.

Add a Nest Learning Thermostat to the Google Home app

Download the Google Home app from Google Play or Apple App Store. Sign in with your Google account. Go to Devices > Add device. Select Google Nest or partner device. Then, select a home. Close Turn on your Wi-Fi if you haven't. Scroll down and select Thermostat. Select your thermostat type and follow the prompts to set it up. Depending on the model, you may need to scan or enter a code from the back of the thermostat. Close In the Devices menu, select your thermostat to adjust the temperature and perform other actions.

How to set temperature schedules on a Nest Learning Thermostat

Your Nest Learning Thermostat figures out your temperature preferences over time. It tracks how often you change the temperature and remembers your favorite settings. After a few days, it sets up a schedule that matches your habits.

As you change the temperature, the thermostat fine-tunes this schedule and makes different ones for heating and cooling modes. Temperature schedules are pre-set times and temperatures for your thermostat to maintain throughout the day. Your thermostat might set the temperature to 68F (20C) during the day and 62F (16C) at night.

Auto-Schedule needs to be active for it to work, and your thermostat stops learning without it. However, you can adjust the temperature schedule manually. Your thermostat uses the inputs to refine and optimize your settings. Here's how to enable the feature and manually change temperature schedules.

Enable auto-schedule on a Nest Learning Thermostat

Press the ring around your thermostat's display to open the Quick View menu. Navigate to Settings. Select Nest Sense. Turn on Auto-Schedule.

Enable auto-schedule on the Nest app

Select your thermostat. Go to Settings. Turn on Auto-Schedule.

Enable auto-schedule on the Google Home app

Tap Devices at the bottom of the Home app. Select your thermostat. Go to Settings > Temperature preferences. Turn on Auto-Schedule.

Manually change the temperature schedule on the Nest app

Select your thermostat. Tap the Schedule icon. It looks like a calendar. Tap any day on the calendar to edit an existing schedule. Tap an empty slot on the calendar, then select Add to insert a new schedule. You can also copy and paste schedules across different days. Tap and hold a day to copy its schedule. Then tap and hold on another day to paste it. Tap an existing schedule and select Remove if you no longer want it.

The manual schedule change steps work similarly on the thermostat, except you'll use the ring to cycle through options. Any schedule that is copied depends on the mode your thermostat is currently in. If your thermostat is in Heat mode, it copies the heating schedule. If it's in Cool mode, it copies the cooling schedule.

How to save energy with your Nest Learning Thermostat

Saving energy is important for several reasons. First, it reduces your utility bills. Second, using less energy decreases your carbon footprint and contributes to environmental protection. Third, it extends the lifespan of your heating and cooling systems, as they won't work as hard. There are numerous ways to save energy with your thermostat.

Set Eco temperatures

Eco temperatures are energy-saving settings that your Nest Thermostat uses when no one is home, especially if you have plants, pets, and other important things lying around. For instance, if you set your thermostat to 50F in winter, it might be too cold for your indoor plants, which could damage them. If you set it to 85F in summer, your pets may be uncomfortable until you return. Adjust the temperatures to protect your home's occupants and your energy savings. Here's how:

Press the ring around your thermostat's display to access the menu. Go to Eco. Choose whether to apply eco temperatures to a specific thermostat or all thermostats in your home. Aim for energy-efficient temperatures within the provided range. Press the ring again to confirm the changes.

Use Off mode or power off your thermostat

Off mode on a thermostat means that the heating and cooling systems are turned off and don't run until you manually change the setting. This mode stops the system from heating or cooling your home, which saves energy, especially when you're away or don't need climate control.

Turning off the power in your system or home is a drastic measure. It means the thermostat doesn't work or charge its battery, and it might shut down and show as offline in your app. When you turn the power back on, the thermostat needs time to recharge or requires new batteries before it starts working again. Use the following steps to set your Nest thermostat to Off mode:

Press the ring around your thermostat's display to open the menu. Select the thermostat icon. It looks like wavy orange lines. Select Off.

Save energy with Nest Leaf

The Nest Leaf is a feature on your Nest Thermostat that shows a green icon when you set a temperature that saves energy. It's a quick way to know if you're making energy-efficient choices. The more you see the Leaf, the better you're doing at saving energy. The Leaf first appears based on general temperature settings.

As time goes on, the thermostat adjusts these settings to match your home's needs and energy use. You might see the Leaf at 69F when you start using it, but later, it might show up at 67F as the thermostat. Each home is different, so the temperatures needed for the Leaf to appear vary. If you have multiple thermostats, each one has its own settings for when it appears.

Avoid extreme temperatures

Setting your thermostat to extreme temperatures doesn't make your home warm or cool any faster. Most systems heat or cool at a constant rate, so setting it to 90F (30C) when you want 72F (22C) makes the system work harder and uses more energy without speeding up the process.

Usually, when you set the thermostat to a high or low temperature, the system runs longer to reach that temperature, using more energy. The Nest Thermostat might learn these extreme settings and add them to your schedule, leading to higher energy use over time.

Train your thermostats

You should teach your thermostats because they are designed to learn and adapt. As they observe your behavior, they adjust their schedules to match your preferences and routines. Regularly adjust the temperature or engage it in other ways to make it more energy-efficient. Your thermostat remembers these habits and adjusts its schedule accordingly, which you can track in the Home Report.

The Nest Home Report is a monthly email summarizing your energy use and the safety events of your devices. It's sent out in the first or second week of each month. If your devices are new, the first report might only include data from when they were installed. If you only have Nest cameras or doorbells, you'll get the report every three months in January, April, July, and October.

If you have multiple thermostats, set each one to match the area it controls. If you mainly use your living room and kitchen, close doors to bedrooms and other less-used areas to help your system focus on maintaining cozy temperatures in the spaces you actively use.

Control your home's environment with your Nest Learning Thermostat

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the most advanced option from Google. It learns your schedule, adjusts automatically, and provides detailed energy reports. This guide covers everything you need to know about it, from installation to optimization.

If you move into a new home with a pre-installed thermostat, installation has been simplified for you. Still, check that it's set up correctly for your use. Have the previous owner remove it from their account or perform a factory reset yourself. This way, you can fully integrate the thermostat into your home, use features like Nest Renew and other energy-saving features, and gain control over its functions.