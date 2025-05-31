The first Google Home Hub, later renamed Nest Hub, arrived on store shelves in October 2018. It's remarkable that we've used smart displays for nearly seven years. These devices have become regular parts of our daily lives in numerous ways. While there are many ways to utilize smart displays, from asking for the weather and setting timers to playing music and viewing photos, these powerful devices have numerous features that can be overlooked.

Aside from asking your smart home devices to play music and do your bidding all day, automations are the best way to get things done around your smart home. Automations complete actions around your smart home based on the instructions you give. There are loads of automations and ways to create new ones, even using Gemini. However, it feels magical when your smart home recognizes you and responds accordingly, doing so at the right time.