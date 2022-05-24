Google's more invested than ever in big-screen devices these days, and while many of us are dreaming about its Tensor-powered tablet arriving next year, smart displays are still perfect for littering around the house. They're a must-have these days, whether it's displaying recipes in the kitchen, YouTube videos in the bedroom, or showcasing the weather as you head out for a run. The Nest Hub Max is one of the best models you can buy today, and it's back down to its lowest price yet at the Google Store and Best Buy.

Although the Nest Hub Max isn't the newest smart display on the market — having debuted in late 2019 — it's still one of a kind in Google's current lineup. The 10-inch display makes it ideal for content consumption, like a tablet you leave stuck in one place at a time. It's not the sharpest screen you'll find, but it's more than enough to play YouTube videos while cooking dinner. An integrated camera remains exclusive to this larger model, perfect for video calls and personalized information through Face Match.

That camera also gives the Nest Hub Max a trick that first debuted at Google I/O a couple of weeks ago. Look and Talk is the company's newest way to bypass wake word activation. Once enabled (it's turned off by default), the gadget looks for your glance to start listening for requests and questions. You don't need to say a thing to get the Hub Max to load up forecasts, navigation, or music — just ask Google for whatever you want.

At $180, the Hub Max is $50 off through the Google Store and Best Buy, tying the lowest price yet for a gadget that has, surprisingly, held up its cost over the last couple of years. If you'd rather pick up a smaller model for the bedroom, the 2nd-gen Nest Hub with sleep tracking is also on sale. It's down to $65, and while it might not be the lowest we've ever seen, it's a solid deal overall.

Whichever one you decide to grab, it's a great time to get invested in smart displays. Google has kept both gadgets up to date, adding features like Look and Talk and an app drawer that makes the experience feel more like a tablet. Grab one — or both — using the links below.

