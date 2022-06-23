It shouldn't look or feel any different, but there's an update to the new OS rolling out

We've suspected the Nest Hub Max was the next in line to get Google's nascent Fuchsia operating system since last year, and the wait is almost over. An update for Fuchsia is now rolling out as part of a small test for some of those registered in the Preview Program, who have opted in to test new software releases.

Before you get too excited, it's worth keeping in mind that Fuchsia on Smart Displays doesn't deliver any big new features. This isn't like the major Android upgrades we often cover which get released each year, bringing a new look or advanced functionality. This is just an internal change to the OS that these Assistant-powered smart displays run which you may not even notice. That's because the parts of the software you actually use on an Assistant smart display are cross-platform and built in Flutter, looking and working about the same whether they're operating on top of Fuchsia or the old Cast OS. It's still a massive technical achievement to swap an operating system out while keeping everything looking the same, but not the sort of thing most customers will notice, sadly.

The first-gen Nest Hub got its upgrade to Fuchsia last August, and it was clear that Google was at least considering bringing Fuchsia to the bigger Nest Hub Max since December when a comment on the Fuchsia Gerrit indicated (through a code name) that it was being tested internally. Now, around six months later, the update is apparently ready for customers — or, at least, those in the Preview Program.

We've reached out to Google for more details, but the company has reportedly confirmed to 9to5Google that an update that delivers Fuchsia to the Nest Hub Max is now rolling out to some of those in the Preview Program — an opt-in testing program Google provides for an early look at new features in Nest and Chromecast devices. The company reportedly says that the update, as expected, will not deliver any substantial changes outside the OS swap. The update's wider rollout will also reportedly happen faster than it did last year for the 1st Gen Nest Hub. This really only leaves the Sleep-sensing 2nd Gen Nest Hub to be updated.

The first-gen Nest Hub (originally called the Home Hub) got updated to Fuchsia last year.

The current release notes for Google Nest and Home speakers and displays do not note a firmware change for the Nest Hub Max yet, though those notes are typically only updated once a version is available on all devices, and this update isn't.

I should stress that Google doesn't think of the Preview Program to be a "beta" program, merely a way for the curious to get an early look, explicitly stating that it believes that software updates distributed to it are "ready to release to all users." History doesn't agree, as these previews have historically broken features customers rely on. In one instance, an update delivered through the program was soft-bricking speakers. Another time, it interfered with connected devices like smart locks. Updater beware, there are risks associated with this early testing, whether or not Google considers it "beta."

If you are comfortable with the risk of potentially broken software and willing to gamble that you'll be one of the lucky few included in the still-tentative rollout, opting in is a simple process.

How to join the Preview Program on your Nest Hub Max or other Assistant smart display

Open the Google Home app. Tap on the Nest Hub Max (or other Nest/Home speaker you want to opt-in). Tap "Device information." Tap "Preview program." Tap "Join program."

How to test if your Nest Hub is running Fuchsia

Those already in the program can easily check to see if they're running Fuchsia as well: