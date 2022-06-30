Google's Fuchsia operating system has remained elusive for a long time, but it finally made its debut on the first-gen Nest Hub last year. Granted, there was absolutely no fanfare about its launch and no immediately noticeable difference compared to the previous firmware. Even the UI remained identical. The operating system is now landing on the Nest Hub Max as part of Google's preview program, as revealed last week. It's largely a similar experience, except for one small thing — the Nest Hub Max now has a Bluetooth menu.

Users on the Nest Hub Max's Preview Program (via 9to5Google) are starting to receive an update to Fuchsia 6.20211109.1.3166240. If you're running this version, you should be able to find a new Bluetooth menu when you go to the Settings page.

The Bluetooth menu as seen on the first-gen Nest Hub

This panel will show you any devices previously paired to your Nest Hub, and you also have a couple of shortcuts — one for "Pair new device" and the other for "Use display as a Bluetooth speaker." Previously, those connections needed to be managed over in the Google Home app, so the Fuchsia update is making the Nest Hub Max a little more independent in that regard.

Other than that, there's no other immediately noticeable difference to the actual smart display experience. Fuchsia is a foundational change, which, at least in the case of smart displays, doesn't change the way devices behave at all — for products used by whole households, it's definitely best to apply the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" mantra. Nonetheless, Google has been working on a UI change for the Nest Hub, but it doesn't look like it's part of this Fuchsia update. And frankly, it looks like it's having a bunch of issues.

If you want to check out the miniscule changes, make sure to enroll your device into the preview program.