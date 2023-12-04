Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation $60 $100 Save $40 The Nest Hub is the smaller version of our current favorite smart display, the Nest Hub Max, and although today's deal isn't quite as low as we saw on Black Friday, you are still getting a ton of bang for your buck at $60. $60 at Best Buy

You might have heard the Google Nest Hub billed as a 'smart display' or a 'smart home hub,' but neither term adequately describes what the device is really capable of. In addition to the expected features such as displaying the time and current weather, or responding to Google Assistant voice commands, it can play content from your favorite audio and video streaming apps, act as a virtual sous-chef in the kitchen, and display photos as well as any digital photo frame. It also makes for a very capable smart alarm, with accurate, radar sensor-driven sleep tracking, and for a limited time, you can get the Hub on sale for just $60.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

With the holidays coming up, you may find yourself spending a lot more time in the kitchen, and that's where the Nest Hub really thrives. All you have to do is say "Hey Google, find me a recipe for—" and name a dish, and the Hub will return a bunch of options for you to choose from, and read them aloud to you step-by-step. Need to set a timer? "Hey Google." Need to convert quarts to cups? "Hey Google." Need to add items to your grocery list? You get the idea. You can also look up cooking videos on YouTube for extra help, or play Christmas music to get into the holiday spirit. And since most actions can be performed via voice commands or Quick Gestures, you'll never have to touch the display with dirty fingers.

Of course, if none of this sounds appealing to you, you could put the Nest Hub on your nightstand and use it as a smart alarm. You can watch your favorite Netflix or Disney Plus Show while lying in bed, or fall asleep to your favorite podcast. Speaking of sleep, the Hub features Soli radar sensors in its bezel that can track everything from movement to breathing, to room temperature and brightness levels. Over time, this data can measure how well you are sleeping and even offer actionable feedback to improve sleep health, like reducing ambient lighting or turning down the thermostat. When it's time to wake up, the Sunrise Alarm feature slowly brightens the Hub's display (and any connected smart lights) for up to 30 minutes before your alarm is set to go off.

Before you purchase, it's worth noting that the Hub's 7-inch display has a resolution of just 1024 x 600, and one of the more common complaints is that it can feel sluggish at times when navigating through the various screens and menus, so we're not talking about flagship-level performance here. But as long as you go into it with the proper expectations, we think the Nest Hub is dripping with value at just $60, and would make the perfect gift for yourself and others. Grab one (or several) at this price while you still can.