Google's mysterious new operating system, Fuchsia, is becoming more widespread each day without our knowledge. The company has been quietly developing the OS from the ground up as a non-Linux-based alternative to Android, with the software gradually spreading to Google's first-party smart displays since 2021. It first made its way to the first-generation Nest Hub enrolled in Google’s Preview Program, and then on the Nest Hub Max. As expected, Google is now pushing out the silent upgrade to Fuchsia on the Nest Hub (2nd Gen), meaning the secretive project is about to become the universal OS for the search giant's smart displays.

Google apparently confirmed to 9to5Google that the change is coming in a new firmware update for the latest-generation Nest Hub model, and if you've signed up for Google’s Preview Program, you should have it soon, if not already.

The update is said to be initially available to a few users enrolled in a preview program, though even if you already have it, you may not notice any differences. That's because the core experience remains the same due to Google trying to make it as identical as possible.

This means that the new Fuchsia-based Nest Hub interface looks similar to when it was running on the older, Linux-based Cast OS. There are noticeable improvements, on the other hand, including faster casting on Fuchsia. It is also more secure than Cast OS, which means that Google's smart displays will be better protected from cyberattacks.

The only way to tell that your Nest Hub (2nd Gen) has the new OS is by opening the Google Home app and navigating to the Nest Hub section. Then, tap the Settings button in the upper right corner and go to Device information. Alternatively, you can head over to the Technical information page in the display's Settings lists. If you see a "Fuchsia version," then the update is live on your Nest Hub.

The rollout has been gradual, and it is not yet clear when all the Nest Hub smart displays on the stable channel will be updated to Fuchsia. This is only the first step in Google's larger effort to make Fuchsia universal, and it's expected to run on a variety of devices down the line.