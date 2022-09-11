It's been more than four years since Google-owned Nest came out with its Hello video doorbell. Consumer demands have evolved since then and with last year's Nest Doorbell (Battery) unable to record video continuously, even Google was made to admit it's been overdue for an update to its Hello doorbell. We know Nest will have new products out during the Made by Google event on October 6, but we now know exactly what one of them will look like.

The Play Store began rolling out an update to the Google Home app this weekend, bumping it up to version 2.58, and it has apparently brought new hidden assets detailing the new wired Nest Doorbell smart home furnishers have been waiting for. 9to5Google was able to decompile the app and expose the new art. The images were presumably found under directories with the name "venus" on them.

The material design can be characterized as a mix of the aesthetics of the Nest Doorbell (Battery) with the physicality of the original Nest Hello — shorter than the battery-powered doorbell, but thicker. The new doorbell borrows an Easter egg from the Hello with the rim of the base plate of the camera featuring the word "Hello" in different languages.

The assets also include animations to aid users in installation from connecting the chimes to power to installation of the doorbell base plate and the wedge.

No other details such as specifications have been uncovered and it's unclear if there are more to reveal from the app. If Google manages to keep the details away from grubby hands for another three weeks and change, it'll be a remarkable feat.