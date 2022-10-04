Google's Pixel 7 event is just around the corner, but it looks like the company doesn’t want to announce all of its products under one roof. Two days before the big launch, Google has released its latest contender for the best smart doorbell crown, and this time around, its new Nest Doorbell is a fully wired solution. There is no fiddling with batteries required, quite in contrast to the Nest Doorbell (battery).

The “Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen),” as it’s officially called, is available for purchase from today, after Google first teased it a year ago. In contrast to its battery-powered sibling, it solely runs on power straight from your electricity provider. This also allows the new Doorbell to be about 30% smaller than its battery-powered counterpart, as it doesn’t need to reserve any space for energy storage. The camera signal still travels via Wi-Fi, though, so you need to make sure your wireless connection is strong enough to reach your front door. In case the connection does happen to be spotty, the wired Nest Doorbell has a one-hour on-device storage buffer to record to, though.

Source: Google

Google promises that the new wired Nest Doorbell offers the “clearest image yet,” saying that it spent a lot of time fine-tuning the camera so it doesn’t exhibit the typical fisheye-lens look with its wide-angle distortions, which is an annoyance on many other door cameras. There are also improved HDR algorithms on board that are supposed to offer more details in both particularly bright and dark spots. Even during the night and rain, the camera is supposed to offer a natural look.

Like the battery-equipped Nest Doorbell, the new product has a lot of its smart features built right in with local processing for better privacy. It can recognize people, packages, pets, and vehicles, giving you relevant notifications on your phone depending on what you see.

Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) Source: Google The Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) is Google's 2022 smart camera doorbell for those who want the best possible quality and reliability in a Google Nest video product. Specifications Video Resolution: HD, 960x1280 pixels, up to 30 FPS Field of View: 145° diagonal FOV Power Source: Wired Connectivity: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), BLE Operating limits: Must be connected to a 16–24VAC, 10VA, 50/60Hz doorbell transformer Measurements: 1.7 x 1.1 x 5.2in, 4.9oz View at Google Store View at Amazon View at Walmart

As with other Nest camera devices, you will need to subscribe to Google’s Nest Aware Plus plan. It will give you 10 days of 24/7 continuous video history from the Nest Doorbell. If you choose not to pay, you’ll only get three hours of event video history with clips up to five minutes long.

The new Nest Doorbell is available in the US from today for $180 in Snow, Linen, Ash, and Ivy colorways. It’s additionally coming to Canada today, but only in the Snow and Ash colors. It works with your existing chime, but of course, you can hook it up with your Google smart speakers and displays, too. Orders are open now—pick your retailer above.

Google has also announced some much-needed software novelties today. You will finally be able to view and control your cameras from the web via an update to home.google.com that will put relevant controls on it, and the Google Home app for Android is also in for a much-needed facelift.

Other than the Nest Doorbell, Google additionally introduced a new Nest Wifi mesh router today, complete with Wi-Fi 6E and a hefty price.