One of the great things about using a smart doorbell instead of a conventional one is the ability to customize what you hear when someone comes to your door and pushes that button. As it did during the 2021 winter holiday season, Google has now made new ringtones available for the Nest Doorbell — this time in celebration of Lunar New Year.

In a recent tweet, Google announced the availability of two new ringtone options — Dizi Flute and New Year Parade — to help you celebrate. The post also includes a short video previewing what the ringtones sound like.

To change your ringtone to one of the holiday tones using the Google Home app, select your doorbell from the home screen and go into the settings (the typical cog at the upper-right). Once there, navigate to Doorbell -> Doorbell Theme, and pick the ringtone of your liking. To change it using the Nest app, select your doorbell, tap the settings cog and choose Doorbell Theme and make your choice. Now, you’ll enjoy the fun tone on your doorbell, as well as on Google Nest speakers and displays throughout your home (if you have that option enabled).

The Dizi Flute and New Year Parade ringtones are only available until February 16, so enjoy them while you can.

