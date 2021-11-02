Smart doorbells are one of the more practical luxuries of our modern age: they're like peepholes you can check on from anywhere. Google's are among the pricier options on the market, but today, you can grab a wireless Nest Doorbell for $130 — $50 off the normal price.

The new Nest Doorbell (battery) has a lot going for it, including an attractive design and good video quality — although in our review, Ryne found that it's not nearly as useful without a Nest Aware subscription, which'll run you six bucks a month (or $60 a year, which saves you $1 every month). Without that subscription, video events are only saved for three hours. But if you don't mind paying that small fee in perpetuity, it's a capable video doorbell, especially if you're already deep in the Google ecosystem. And at $50 off, it's priced to move.

You can get this price at all kinds of retailers, but Target says the sale price "ends Wednesday," so don't dawdle. Hit a link below to pick one up.

