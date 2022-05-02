Soon you'll be able to track your steps and calorie count from your smart display

As we eagerly anticipate Google's upcoming Pixel Watch, documentation for its likely integrations has already shown up. According to a new help document on Google's site, you'll soon be able to see "activity metrics" on your Google Nest's Wellness section, including your step count and calories burned as measured by Google Fit or Fitbit.

Previously, the only health/fitness-related metric most of our readers had on their Assistant displays in the Wellness section, where the new data will live, was sleep data — either tracked by the second-generation Google Nest Hub (the display includes a Soli radar module for tracking movement and breathing while sleeping) or provided by existing Google Fit and Fitbit integrations for that.

Sleep tracking in the Wellness section on the 2nd Gen Google Nest Hub.

According to the new support document, spotted by 9to5Google, the new integration will require three steps to work. You have to link your Google Fit or Fitbit accounts through the Google Home app (Google Home -> tap your profile picture -> Assistant Settings -> Wellness -> Activity -> Google Fit or Fitbit -> Connect) as well as enable proactively shown personal results (Google Home -> the Nest Hub you want to show data on -> Settings -> Recognition & Sharing -> Recognition & Personalization -> Allow personal results and Always show proactively), and then enable the results in the Wellness section (Google Home -> tap your profile picture -> Assistant settings -> Wellness -> Proactive health & fitness results -> turn on the Nest Hub you want to show data on).

Right now, Calm (the popular relaxation/meditation app) is the only integration that appears in the Wellness -> Activity section, but both Google Fit and Fitbit are coming, according to the support document, though no timeline is provided. Device compatibility for the new integration also isn't clear, and it's not immediately obvious if this feature will be coming to all Assistant-connected displays or just certain models.

We've reached out to Google for more information. Although this information is publicly available via the company's support documents, it's likely Google won't be able to comment on upcoming features.

Current Sleep and Activity integrations for the Assistant — Fitbit and Google Fit already integrate when it comes to sleep, but they're coming to the other section as well.

Deeper integration for fitness tracking on Google's smart display makes sense, given what we know of its leaked product plans so far. Following Google's acquisition of Fitbit, Fitbit CEO James Park previously said that Fitbit would power the fitness tracking experience on Wear OS 3.0, which the watch is expected to run, so deeper integration with Fitbit into the Google ecosystem would be a requirement — fitness tracking is the most popular application for wearables. Google's also rumored to be working on a new Nest display with a detachable screen which may also benefit from this tighter integration.

