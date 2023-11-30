Summary Google's Nest Cam lineup now includes an AI-powered garage door detection feature for compatible cameras, allowing you to receive notifications when your garage door opens or closes.

This feature doesn't require extra sensors or hardware, but you'll need a Nest Aware subscription and specific wired Nest Cam models for it to work.

In addition to garage door detection, you can now create and download custom clips from your Nest Cam footage, and the first-gen Outdoor Cam is being integrated into the Google Home app. Google is also improving web browser management of Nest devices and adding yearly holiday themes for Nest Doorbell users.

We're not quite at Ex Machina AI levels, but Google's making serious moves in the home security camera market with its Nest Cam lineup. Using smart alerts, these cameras use AI to specifically flag people, animals, vehicles, and packages instead of bombarding you with notifications for every tiny motion detected. Now, Google's kicking it up a notch with an AI-powered garage door detection feature for compatible Nest security cameras.

Starting this week, specific Nest Cam models will be able to detect if your garage door is open or closed. You'll receive a notification in the Google Home app whenever the door's status changes. This new feature is rolling out first to Public Preview users in the US and Canada.

The cool part about this feature is you won't need any extra sensors or hardware, according to a blog post by Adina Roth, product manager of Google Home & Nest. But you'll need a Nest Aware subscription and either a wired Nest Cam (indoor, 2nd gen) or a wired-up Nest Cam (battery) for garage door detection to work.

Close

In addition to this feature, you can now create and download custom clips straight from your Nest Cam footage. It's a capability that was previously exclusive to the Nest app. To make a custom clip, simply choose a start time and clip length for an existing event video. Plus, with a Nest Aware Plus subscription and a compatible Nest Cam or Doorbell, you can download custom clips from any point in your video history.

Currently, custom clips can only be created and downloaded if you have the Nest Cam 2nd-gen (wired indoor), Nest Cam 2nd-gen (battery outdoor/indoor), Nest Cam with Floodlight, Nest Doorbell (wired), and the Nest Doorbell (battery).

Close

And if you've been waiting for the first-gen Outdoor Cam to join the Google Home app, the wait is almost over. The security camera is finally making its move to the app, starting with Public Preview users. Once your Outdoor Cam is migrated, it'll function just like the second-gen models do in the app. You'll be able to view recorded clips, see a full history of events, check out the timeline view, and adjust the camera's settings. As an added bonus, first-gen Outdoor Cams will also gain access to custom clips.

Google is also working on some enhancements for managing your Nest devices through a web browser. Soon, you'll get event and timeline history for your Nest cameras and doorbells when you check them out on the web. And for those who prefer the convenience of their computer, you'll soon have the option to download clips from the Google Home web interface.

Google also announced that, starting December 1, Nest Doorbell users can spice up their doorstep drama with yearly holiday themes.