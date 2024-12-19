Summary Nest Camera live view and Google TV control, previously exclusive to the Pixel Watch 3, are now rolling out on the Pixel Watch 2.

With Nest Camera live view, users can monitor their homes directly from their wrists, receiving alerts and interacting with cameras and doorbells.

Google TV control adds another layer of convenience, allowing users to easily control their television from their watch.

The Pixel Watch 3 is one of the best Android wearables available on the market in 2024. Announced at the Made by Google hardware launch event earlier this year, the wearable improves upon a lot of mistakes made with previous iterations, complete with a bigger 45mm size option, improved battery life, better step tracking accuracy, an LTPO display with slimmer bezels, new Cardio Load and Target Load features, and a lot more.

Additionally, thanks to Google's synchronized product and service ecosystem, users with a Pixel Watch 3 are able to control their Google TV and even watch their Nest Camera's live feed — offering a huge utility boost to the wearable.

The Pixel Watch 3's Cardio Load and Target Load features trickled down to older Pixel smartwatches earlier this week, and it looks like the same is now happening to Nest Camera's live feed and Google TV controls.

As highlighted by Reddit user BurtonGoutster in the r/PixelWatch subreddit (via Piunika Web), their Pixel Watch 2 has gained access to both features previously exclusive to the Pixel Watch 3. For what it's worth, Google had already announced Nest Camera live feed support with its December Pixel Feature Drop — but the Google TV remote support comes as a surprise. While not explicitly mentioned, it is likely that the two features became active with a recent Play Services update.

Google's official help page about Nest Camera live view functionality hasn't yet been updated to reflect support, though we do know that Pixel Watch 2 owners should now be able to access live feeds from compatible cameras and doorbells, receive Nest Camera alerts, and interact with two-way talk and quick responses. The feature should work with Nest Cameras and Doorbells released in or after 2021, including outdoor Nest Cams, a Nest Cam with a floodlight, and wired or battery-powered Nest Doorbells. The smart devices need to be linked to your Google Home app.

Here's a basic rundown of how you can access your Nest Camera/doorbell's live feed on your Pixel Watch 2/3:

Open the Google Home tile and then tap Open .

and then tap . Tap Devices and select a Nest Doorbell or Camera to open live view.

and select a Nest Doorbell or Camera to open live view. You can use the dial to zoom in/out and swipe left and right to pan.

Here's a basic rundown of how you can access Google TV controls on your Pixel Watch 2/3:

Tap and hold your Pixel Watch's screen and swipe left until you see the Add tile option.

option. Tap Add tile and then tap on the TV remote tile. This will add the tile to your home screen.

Open the tile and select the TV you want to control with it.

It is currently unclear if and when these features will land on the Pixel Watch 1. For what it's worth, Google's support page does indicate that the features will eventually make their way to "other watches that run Wear OS."