Google Nest Cam with Floodlight $220 $280 Save $60 Now available for $60 off, the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight is the perfect combination of home security and smart home abilities. It can tell the difference between people, animals, and cars, and it will send you notifications to tell you exactly who's out there. Plus, if you get a Nest Aware subscription, it will even give you names, as long as the app is trained with the faces of your friends and family members. $220 at Amazon $220 at Best Buy $220 at Google Store

The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight is a pretty awesome home security device that will really make a difference in how you keep your property safe. With access to super high-quality videos, Google's special AI powers, and a smattering of smart features, you have a successful combination. This hard-wired camera features two floodlights to properly light up your yard, easily justifying its MSRP of $280. Now available for $220, getting your hands on one of these cameras is a no-brainer.

Why you'll love the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight for $220

This next-generation surveillance device has been designed to provide you with total peace of mind. With advanced AI technology and an arsenal of sensors, it can tell the difference between a person, animal, or vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app. As mentioned, a Nest Aware subscription will help your camera distinguish between familiar and unfamiliar faces, thus letting you know when friends and family drop by. If you're throwing a surprise party, you'll get a few precious extra seconds to tell everyone to hide before the person steps through the door, so that's an incredible advantage.

Thanks to its 1080p HDR video with night vision, you can always check in from anywhere 24/7 and never miss out on important activity. And the best part? It comes with up to three hours of free event video history. You should also know that if your Wi-Fi goes out, the camera will continue recording for up to an hour, so you don't miss out.

You can also use Google Assistant to pull up live video streams on other smart devices or even your smart TV. You don't have to restrict yourself to Google's ecosystem, either, as you can use the device with Amazon's Alexa if you prefer. You can even ask your chosen assistant to turn on the floodlights whenever you want. At $220, this is a fantastic choice for any home security system, so hurry up and add one of these to your cart because these discounts don't stick around for long.