Sure, you could get a traditional security system with big locks and barbed wire fences. But why not make things easier on yourself and get a smart home security system? You can control it all from your phone, and it's way more effective than traditional security measures with AI-powered alerts and smart detection features. A few companies have been at the forefront of smart home security, including Google, which introduced the Nest Aware subscription plan in 2019. That service has stayed flat at $6 per month ever since, but that's changing now with a price increase that brings the basic plan to $8 per month or $80 annually.

According to a screenshot shared by Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii, Google explained in an email sent to Nest customers that the new price will affect existing customers on their next bill, which will occur on or after November 6. Meanwhile, new customers will be required to pay the revised prices as soon as they sign up for the service.

The increase marks a $20 hike for the basic Nest Aware plan. This tier was previously priced at $60 per year for smart detections such as dogs barking or glass breaking, as well as access to 30 days of video history with recorded events. Google also provides a higher tier, the Nest Aware Plus plan, which previously charged customers $12 per month or $120 per year for access to 60 days of video history with recoded events and 10 days of continuous video history in addition to the basic perks. With the latest change, Nest Aware Plus now costs $15 per month or $150 annually.

The price jump is a bit steeper compared to other leading security systems on the market. For instance, Ring charges $4 per month or $40 per year for its lowest tier of Ring Protect and $10/month ($100/year) for the Plus plan. On the other hand, Ring Protect Pro costs $20 per month, but that gives customers access to 180 days of video history, 24/7 real-time emergency response, and a host of other benefits.

Fortunately, those who have a Nest Aware subscription through Google's partnership with ADT will continue to pay the same price for both plans, as per 9to5Google. According to Google's Nest support page, subscription prices can change depending on market shifts such as inflation and local tax updates.