We're in the thick of yet another Prime Day, and deals abound. Amazon isn't the only company in on the fun, though: a lot of brands are offering their own discounts, separately from the big sale. For example, Google's Nest Audio, which isn't available on Amazon at all, is down to $60 today — and if you're into the Google Assistant ecosystem, you should absolutely pick one up.

Since the company discontinued the Google Home Max, the Nest Audio is Google's top-tier smart speaker. While the Google Home speaker it replaced in 2020 was intended to be primarily a way to access the Google Assistant at home with the added benefit of being able to play music and podcasts, the Nest Audio was designed from the ground up to provide a robust audio experience. I gave it a glowing review back when it launched; it was one of my favorite new devices of 2020, and I still use it literally every day, nearly two years later.

Nest Audio — $40 off

$60 at Google $60 at Best Buy

In fact, I use two as a stereo pair (setting this up in the Google Home app is a simple process). A pair of Nest Audio speakers can't quite match the window-rattling volume or deep bass of the discontinued Google Home Max, but that speaker is also much larger than the Nest Audio is and cost a staggering $400 at launch. Today, you can get a pair of Nest Audios for all of $120.

These prices match what the standard Amazon Echo is going for during Prime Day. If you're all-in on Alexa, you should probably stick with Amazon's option, which also has the perk of offering a 3.5-millimeter auxiliary port for audio input and output — something I dinged the Nest Audio for lacking. But if you're a Google Assistant loyalist still rocking first-gen Google Home speakers, now's a fantastic time to upgrade. You won't regret it.