It's selling out rapidly, but there are still a few out here if you know where to look

After writing Black Friday deals for years and years, I've bought less and less of the deals that arrive on these holidays because I'm just spoiled for choice and exceedingly picky when it comes to any tech I buy for myself. Many of my coworkers are the same, but there's one Cyber Monday deal that not only snared me but a number of us here at Android Police: half off for the Google Nest Audio.

While this smart speaker is two years old at this point, it's still both the best Google Assistant smart speaker and one of the best smart speakers on the market period. You tap the left and right top edges to turn the volume up and down while a mute switch is easy to reach on the back. Acoustically transparent fabric covers the entire speaker — as opposed to just covering the bottom of the original Google Home and only the front of the Google Home Max — and the smaller, oblong base of the speaker allows it to fit onto more crowded desks or ridiculously small nightstands with ease, and the five colorways for the Nest Audio are sublime.

Why I bought myself the Google Nest Audio

After spending almost five years with my previous Sony Google Assistant speaker — which stopped playing music via Google Assistant/Cast about a week and a half ago — I was stunned at how fast voice commands were processed and acted upon. While I miss my Sony's play/pause button, the foolproof volume controls more than make up for it when I need my sleep sounds or morning music to be cranked up over the noise of my fans. I've enjoyed my first week and a half of the Nest Audio so much, I bought myself another pair yesterday, right before the $90 for 2 deal completely sold out at Google.

As both the single and two-pack Nest Audio deals are sold out at the Google Store — and even just buying them at full price is waitlisted for a while — but the $50 Nest Audio are still available at some retailers, or at least, they're still available in at least one color. Here's a quick rundown of who still have some and in what colors.

Who has Nest Audio left tonight?

Best Buy

You can still get the Nest Audio at Best Buy in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sand (Pink), and while many of retailers will be ending the deal at midnight eastern Best Buy's deal goes until 1AM ET/10PM PT.

B&H Photo

Only the Sage (Green) is sold out at B&H, and B&H sells both single Nest Audio as well as 2-packs. B&H is quick to say that they only have a limited quantity at deal pricing, so if you're a B&H fan, act fast.

Target

If you're a Target RedCard user like me, you can take an extra 5% off with Target's in-house credit card. Target only has the Chalk (White), Charcoal (Black), and Sage (Green).

Crutchfield

Crutchfield may be better known for its car audio and home theater setups, but that also means they've still got the Nest Audio available in all five colors.

Lowe's

The Nest Audio deal seems to have been quite popular at hardware chain Lowe's. Yes, Lowe's carries basically all Google Home and Google Nest products from Nest cameras and thermostats to smart displays to the two Chromecasts with Google TV.

Only the Chalk (White) Nest Audio remains at Lowe's, and even the Chalk is starting to sell out in-store.

Kohl's

Kohl's is better known for its clothing sales, but they carry plenty of electronics, especially smart home and wearable devices. Kohl's only carries the Chalk (White) and Charcoal (Black) Nest Audio, but if you buy one from Kohl's you'll get $10 Kohl's Cash store credit to spend between December 8-18, just as you're gift-shopping for the family.

Walmart

While Walmart sells all five colors of the Nest Audio, they're weirdly split up into two different listings and not all of them are $50. The Chalk (White) was $50, but it's now limited to local in-store availability, but the Charcoal on that listing is still available for home shipping. Want some color in your speaker? Only the Sky (Blue) is $50 in the listing for the three colors: the Sage (Green) and Sand (Pink) have both sold out from Walmart.com, but third-party sellers on the platform are selling them at $60.

Home Depot

Home Depot still has all five Nest Audio colorways in stock for home delivery, though they seem sold out at most local stores. If you prefer to pick them up from the store, you can order them on sale today and pick them up next week at your designated store.