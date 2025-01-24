Netflix created a "Moments" feature that lets users share clips of their favorite TV and movies directly from the app. People love using clips to dictate their favorite scenes and some nail-biting moments that can bait others into watching. Moments provide time stamps that you can send and share with others without resorting to third-party software.

People viewing these saved Moments need access to a Netflix account with an active subscription. Otherwise, sharing Moments as clips on any working Android tablet, phone, and iOS is easy. We go over the process below while outlining the potential restrictions.

The Moments feature is not available for the ad-supported tier.

How to create and save Netflix clips

Before sharing clips on Netflix, you will need already created clips to share them. Our process will walk you through creating and saving Netflix to any device you own. We use the Netflix app for Android, but the steps for iOS are functionally the same.

You can only use Moments on the Netflix mobile app. Moments is not available on the Netflix website.

Open the Netflix app. Sign into your Netflix account. Select a TV or a movie. Tap Play below the video. Close

To create a Netflix Moment, go to:

Open the video player. Underneath the playback options, tap Moments (the button next to Speed). Tap Save.

If you do not see the Moments option, check the Google Play Store or App Store to see if there's an update. Moments is a new feature that rolled out in December for Android and October for iOS.

How to share clips using the Netflix app

There are two methods for sharing clips. The first is through the Moments section for clips you've saved; the second involves sharing a clip when saving it. We go over both methods below. Before proceeding, ensure you have the Netflix app up-to-date.

Open the Netflix app. Sign into your Netflix account. Follow the steps above for How to create and save Netflix clips. Tap the Share button below the Moment you just saved. Select an option. You can copy the link or tap on an app to send it. It only works with one clip at a time, so you may need to repeat steps for multiple clips.

To share saved clips, go to:

Open the Netflix app. Sign into your Netflix account. Tap on the My Netflix tab at the bottom left corner. Scroll down to Moments You've Saved and tap See All. Close Tap the Share button next to the clips you want to send. Select an option. You can copy the link or tap on an app to send it. Close

What do Netflix Moments or clips show?

Clips saved on Netflix are not the same as YouTube clips. YouTube clips are short video segments, often used to drive engagement. You will see content creators upload clips as YouTube Shorts. Netflix Moments works similarly to bookmarking a video. Once you send a saved Moment or clip, the recipient can watch the video from a timestamp. The feature is closer to the "Start at" box option when sharing a YouTube video.

Netflix has written that "Moments will hopefully expand in the future, offering even more ways for members to use and enjoy the feature. So stay tuned for updates!" So, there's a chance that clip-sharing can become easier to customize later, like defining the start and stop of the clip rather than sending the entire video.

How do you capture clips on Netflix?

Netflix doesn't have an inherent way of capturing defined clips on the platform. Other users have resorted to third-party software to record and capture clips. But the process can be tricky. Netflix doesn't allow third-party apps or software to record its content, so some options may make your screen appear black during playback. Essentially, Netflix uses digital rights management (DRM) technology to prevent recording, resulting in the black screen you see.

Related 11 common Netflix error codes and how to fix them How to fix the Netflix errors most likely to spoil the evening

What happens if the recipient doesn't have a Netflix account?

Watching a scene shared by the Moment feature only works if the recipient has a working Netflix account. If you share your clip over social media, users will be prompted to open the Netflix app and sign into their account. Otherwise, users can only see a still image. You may also face problems with users who don't have the content available in their Netflix library, so be aware that the clip feature may have regional limits. Users can try using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions on content.

Is there a limit to how many Netflix clips can be shared and saved?

According to an article written by the Verge, Netflix spokesperson Dorian Rosenburg indicated that members "won't have to worry about a limit when it comes to saving across multiple shows and movies." and that the "number of Moments can save depends on the length of the content." So you don't have to worry about managing your Moments since Netflix hasn't actively enforced a limit (yet).

There also doesn't seem to be a limit to how many Moments or clips you can share.

Netflix is becoming even more expensive

You should savor those moments because Netflix is about to get even more expensive. Netflix is going through another price hike for the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina. It's also introducing another tier, "Extra Member with Ads," which lets account holders add another member to an ad-supported account, making it continually pricey. Unfortunately, costs don't seem to be going down anytime soon, so unsubscribing to the service might be best if you're looking to budget. But be aware of what can happen after unsubscribing — you won't be able to watch back your favorite clips once it's done.