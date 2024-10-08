The reviews on the Google TV Streamer have been mixed. The new streaming device from Google launched this month, and some users are enjoying the improvements, like more storage and better smart home functionality. On the other hand, some have found the high price tag to warrant a bigger improvement, encouraging others to stick with their Chromecast until Google can add better upgrades for their streaming users.

Honestly, I don't care about any of that because one feature currently available on the Google TV Streamer isn't available on the Chromecast with Google TV, and I'd be willing to pay a small fortune to add it to my streaming experience: the Find My Remote button.

The case against buying the Google TV Streamer

Don't get us wrong, there are some pleasant improvements to the Google TV Streamer when compared to the Chromecast with Google TV device that is now more than four years old. The newest streaming device from Google offers better audio quality, more storage, more memory, and a customizable button on the remote for those who want to access those lesser-known streaming services in an instant (looking at you, Tubi). More importantly, the Google TV Streamer offers better smart home functionality thanks to its compatibility with the Matter protocol.

The downsides outmatch the upsides of the Google TV Streamer. While Google hasn't revealed what processor powers the device, reports noted it likely sports the MediaTek MT8696, an outdated chip found in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max from 2021. That means you won't get much of an improvement in speed and functionality (22% compared to Chromecast with Google TV, according to Google), the most important aspect of a streaming device.

On top of that, the Google TV Streamer isn't equipped with the advanced features we see in other comparable devices on the market. You won't find AI upscaling, screenshot capabilities, or an HDMI cable in the box. Plus, while the added Ethernet port is nice, it's also necessary, as the Google TV Streamer only works for Wi-Fi 5.

All that isn't necessarily a dealbreaker until you realize that the Google TV Streamer is currently retailing for more than triple the cost of the Chromecast with Google TV device. At $100, Google seems to be taking all the wrong lessons from Apple (whose TV streamer is also $100) rather than providing an accessible price point for a TV streaming interface that hasn't changed in quite a while.

I don't care. I just want to Find My Remote

Based on all that feedback, it's hard to argue in favor of purchasing the Google TV Streamer, particularly if you're set up with the Chromecast with Google TV (I have two). However, despite the evidence to the contrary and the recommendations of my coworkers, I'm still planning to purchase the Google TV Streamer as soon as possible because I can't keep losing my remote.

The Google TV Streamer is equipped with a button on the back that, when pressed, makes the Google TV Streamer remote chirp to alert the user of its location, likely between the couch cushions. The Find My Remote feature is a first for Google streaming devices, although it is available on other options, including the Roku remote and Alexa Voice Remote Pro.

As an avid Google smart home enthusiast, I'm not branching out to other brands to power the second most important piece of technology in my house. I got goosebumps when I heard that the Google TV Streamer could help me find my remote. The idea that this decades-long tradition of frantically looking in every couch cushion, on every shelf, and even in the refrigerator could come to an end was euphoria-inducing.

No more lost remotes

Even if the price is high, the interface is laggy, the features are paltry, the processor is weak, the Wi-Fi compatibility is outdated, and the HDMI cable isn't included, I'm going to buy the Google TV Streamer. My integrity may be lost, but my remote won't be. If you have questions about the Google TV Streamer, we have answers.