Anker Nebula Capsule 3 $380 $530 Save $150 The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 is a 300 ANSI lumens mini projector that weighs only 2 pounds. It delivers up to a 1080p HD picture, and supports a maximum screen size of 120 inches. The projector includes two built-in speakers and an Android TV streaming hub, too.

If you're looking to get some entertainment up and running a big screen but need something portable, a battery-powered projector is going to be the thing to go with. While portable projectors used to be a bit of a mixed bag, there are some big-name companies doing good work in the space, delivering some excellent options at fair prices.

With that said, the Nebula Capsule 3 by Anker is going to be a fine choice, delivering excellent image quality and, better yet, powered by Google TV. You get easy access to all your favorite streaming services while also having a fantastic menu system. While it used to be pretty pricey, we're now seeing a sizable discount from Amazon, reducing the price to its lowest yet at just $380.

What's great about the Anker Nebula Capsule 3?

When it comes to the highlights of the Anker Nebular Capsule 3, we like that it's incredibly compact, being roughly the size of a can of soda, making it easy to take with you wherever you go. It can also project up to 120 inches and has a resolution that tops out at 1080p. While it isn't the brightest projector out there, it should be plenty bright if you're using it indoors or at night.

When it comes to battery life, you're looking at about 2.5 hours on a single charge, which should get you through most movies, or you can just keep it plugged in if you have power nearby. What's great is that this model can be powered by USB, which means you can always extend the battery life if you have a power bank nearby.

The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 also runs Google TV, which means a buttery-smooth menu system that's always up-to-date, along with easy access to some of your favorite streaming services, games, and apps. The projector also has some nice features like auto-keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance as well.

For the most part, you can't go wrong here with this projector if you want to easily take your media to a big screen. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal won't be around for long.