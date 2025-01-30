Anker Nebula Capsule 3 $380 $500 Save $120 The Nebula Capsule 3 is a movie theater that can fit in your pocket. Not only do you get excellent support with Google TV, but it's now $120 off for a limited time. $380 at Amazon

It's been a while since the release of the first Nebular Capsule projector. And even as a first release, this product was still pretty good. Naturally, Anker was only going to improve things even more with its successors, which is why the Nebular Capsule 3 is a good choice, especially if you're looking for a portable projector that offers great bang for your buck.

With that said, you can now grab the Nebular Capsule 3 for a low price, as it drops to just $380. This is the lowest price we've seen to date for this model, with a sizable discount that takes $120 off. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Nebula Capsule 3?

You used to really have to temper expectations when it came to portable projectors. But these small devices have gotten pretty good over the past few years, especially with brands like Anker pushing out products like the Capsule 3 that come with Google TV and are licensed with popular streaming apps like Netflix.

When it comes to the size of this device, you're looking at something that's easily going to fit in the palm of your hand, and be able to produce a large screen, with a maximum screen size of 120 inches. You're going to get a 1080p resolution, along with up to 200 lumens of brightness. So, it is best to be best used indoors or, at the very least, in a dark outdoor setting.

This model also comes with a battery built-in that can provide up to 2.5 hours of use. The best part is that it's extremely easy to use, as it will do everything for you on startup in order to get the best visuals possible. That means finding the best fit for your space, auto keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance as well.

As stated before, this runs on Google TV, so you'll have a fantastic software experience with constant updates. In addition, you can always download apps and your favorite streaming shows to the device as well. So if this sounds like what you're looking for, get it while you can at this great price before it's gone.