Nearby Share is a worthy AirDrop alternative for Android, making it incredibly easy to share files between Android devices. Google turned it into an even more functional tool by adding official support for Windows PCs for quick transfers between your phone and laptop. But it still takes quite a few taps to start the transfer process, even if both devices are logged into the same Google account. It appears that Google is making the transfer process a tad more seamless with new quick-access shortcuts for Nearby Share targets.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman recently discovered that besides its usual array of options, Android’s share sheet now includes a few new entries from Nearby Share. Any nearby devices ready to accept files will appear right on the share sheet with direct share targets, saving you from going to the full Nearby Share menu to look up available devices. This shorter route requires fewer taps and is even better than AirDrop, which currently requires you to select an option before you can see any AirDrop-enabled Apple devices around you.

Close

Google hasn’t rolled this handy feature out widely just yet, though it’s steadily reaching more people, as a couple of users have confirmed that they spotted nearby devices in Android’s share sheet. However, you can get it right away by enabling the sharing__show_direct_share_ shortcuts flag in the com.google.android.gms.nearby package with GAppsMod, according to a tweet by @AssembleDebug, provided you have a rooted handset. Others are better off waiting for the official rollout even if it may take a while.

Nearby Share started as a simple way of sharing stuff between Android devices, but it has turned into a far more capable, multi-platform tool that works across Chromebooks and Windows PCs. In fact, there is a workaround to get Nearby Share on Macs using an open-source app, which is good news for those who use an Android phone along with an Apple computer. Google even added the ability to send entire folders via Nearby Share using the Files by Google app to make sharing multiple files in a single go less cumbersome.

Thanks: Nick