It's part of the Google System Update for May

A much-vaunted tweak to Android's Nearby Share feature has arrived as the star addition to the Google System Update for May.

With Google Play services v22.15, Nearby Share users will be able to move files via Bluetooth between their own phones, tablets, Android Auto units, and Android TV sets without needing to authenticate the process so long as they're logged in with the same Google account on both sending and receiving devices.

Self-sharing was first spotted last month by Esper senior technical editor Mishaal Rahman. In the tweet below, he demonstrates how the feature behaves on the receiving end.

Another perk introduced with the Play services update include the ability for supervised work accounts to migrate their on-boarding from their phone or tablet to another device through the web.

The Google Play Store is beefing up the Play Pass and Play Points programs as well as the Play as you Download feature with the update to v30.3.

These are just the most important parts to this Google System Update changelog. Both of these system apps are beginning to have their updates pulse out starting today.

