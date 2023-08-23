Summary Google's Nearby Share feature, while still rough around the edges, is making strides to rival Apple's AirDrop in convenience and functionality.

The latest beta update for GMS suggests that Nearby Share will soon save received files in a dedicated folder, preventing them from getting mixed up with browser downloads on Android.

Google may not have marketed Nearby Share as effectively as Apple's cohesive wireless device connectivity features, but it is getting there slowly with recent improvements in Nearby Share.

Nearby Share is the AirDrop competitor Google always wanted to give Android users, but it barely lived up to the lofty expectations. Apple’s implementation works with iPhones and Macs as long as they’re on the same Wi-Fi network. However, Google only recently focused on popularizing Nearby Share on Android, and adding support for sharing files with Windows machines. Since Google is playing catch-up, the implementation is still rough around the edges.

Take, for instance, the directory in which downloaded files are saved. On Nearby Share for Windows, which recently came out of beta testing, you are prompted to set up the location to save received files. By default, this is set to your Downloads folder. Similarly, Nearby Share on Android defaults to saving received transfers in your Downloads folder. But this behavior could change soon.

Toying with the latest beta update for the Google Mobile Service (GMS) system component, @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) found an interesting tweak to Nearby Share. Evidence suggests the feature will soon save received files in a dedicated folder located in the Downloads directory, and appropriately named Nearby Share. This way, the files you receive from other devices won’t get mixed up with your browser downloads on Android.

We can also see it as Google’s move to encourage more people to use the feature, just like it did by adding Nearby Share targets directly to the share sheet earlier this month. Come to think of it, Apple does a good job of making everything wireless, like Sidecar, AirPlay, and AirDrop feel like conveniences tying your devices together. In comparison, one could fault Google for the lack of marketing surrounding Nearby Share, and how easy it makes wireless transfers. Android doesn’t feel as cohesive yet, because right from the branding to the implementation, features like Cast and Nearby Share have their own identities.

That said, Nearby Share could soon rival AirDrop in the convenience game. It has received several improvements recently, like auto-waking your phone for inbound transfers. In case you missed it, we were pleasantly surprised to discover the feature supports folder sharing too, without compressing or altering the file structure. Saving received files in a dedicated folder would be the cherry on top. However, there’s no word on when this may officially change for everyone.