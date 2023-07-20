Nearby Share is Google's take on AirDrop for Android, letting you wirelessly share files with other Android devices close by. To make Nearby Share a true AirDrop alternative on Android, it needs to be available on more than just Android phones. Google expanded the wireless file-sharing feature to Chromebook in 2021, and at CES 2022, the company promised to bring Nearby Share to Windows. The long-delayed app finally debuted in beta in April 2023. And now, just a few months later, Nearby Share's official Windows app is out of beta.

In its announcement, Google notes that since being launched in beta, Nearby Share has been installed by over 1.7 million users worldwide on their Windows PC. They have used the wireless file-sharing service to transfer over 50 million files between their PC and Android devices.

With the first stable release of Nearby Share for Windows, Google is making two key improvements to the app. First, an estimated transfer time will be shown so you know how long file transfer will take. Secondly, when sending photos from your phone, the Windows PC will display a preview to ensure the correct file is being sent.

Google is also partnering with HP to preload the Nearby Share app on its Dragonfly Pro series of laptops. You can use Nearby Share on a PC running Windows 10 64-bit or newer. ARM devices are currently not supported. Additionally, your PC must have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for the wireless file-sharing service to work, with both devices being on the same network and within 5 meters of each other.

Nearby Share's Windows app is available for download from the official Android website. Once installed, simply drag and drop the file you want to send to your phone into the Nearby Share app on the PC. Or, right-click on the file and select the Nearby Share option from the contextual menu. If the file-sharing feature is enabled on your Android device, it will automatically appear in the recipient list. You must accept the share request for the file transfer process to start.

If you are a Mac user, you can try the NearDrop app that brings Nearby Share unofficially to Apple's platform.