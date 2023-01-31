Niantic is at it again, trying to emulate the success of its top-earning IP, Pokémon Go. However, this time instead of trying to "catch 'em all," Niantic aims to bring a new flavor full of sweaty 1v1 faceoffs against famous basketball (virtual) players. So it's time to leave your (possibly) dusty collection of NBA cards behind and start scoring the world's best players from the NBA league to draft your all-star team inside of Niantic's newest AR game NBA All-World. But, of course, there's something in it for everyone, whether you're trying to recruit your favorite players or simply looking for a new game to fiddle with on your favorite Android phone while taking a stroll. So we've compiled a beginner's guide for NBA All-World to assist players in building an unforgettable hoop legacy.

Featured gameplay in NBA All-World

Similar to other Niantic games, the real-life locations around you sync to the in-game map; you'll wander neighborhoods and tap to challenge spawned NBA players to 1v1 matches.

You play one of the four minigames that involve shooting hoops, timed contests, or most points to beat out the opposing player's score. Tapping the ball to time your throw determines if you land that shot, which takes practice. Every game has rules, which you can preview before playing.

Blocking versus stealing

Timing your action is key while playing on the defense; stealing lets you take possession of the ball, but you'll need to predict your opponent's body language to intercept the movement. For blocking, it's tricky since this is all about reactively timing a block to prevent the ball from landing in the basket. In either case, a player with a high defense stat (or a boost to the stat) will be more successful with blocking and stealing. So keep this in mind while facing off against a player with higher offensive skills.

How to recruit NBA players in All-World

NBA players spawn randomly on the map. Simply tap to challenge an NBA player to a match. Winning may earn you the right to draft these players onto your team; tapping on the player reveals if your Team level meets the requirements.

How to increase Team level

Completing tasks under Team Profile will earn you points to reach the next team level; these include:

Level up your players (by playing in warmups and drills and challenging NBA players on the map).

Recruiting players.

Earning Team Rep, gained by defeating an NBA player.

Walking; turn on Adventure Sync through your settings.

Manage your player's energy

Shooting hoops, challenging athletes, and participating in warmup regiments will deplete your energy. Low energy costs performance and will lose you games, so you need to tap on the energy bar to replenish these points.

To replenish a player's energy, you need energy drinks. You earn energy drinks by acquiring them at Drop Zones, winning matches, or spending Cash at the shop.

Swapping your active starter

The other method for managing energy is swapping out your active starter. Each player offers their own energy bar, so change to another starter to work through their energy bar during scrimmages and challenges. Remember that your progress, levels, and stats don't carry over, so you'll need to train every player separately.

Work your way to the top in NBA All-World

The name of the game is collecting and challenging players head-on to earn a sweet spot on your local leaderboards. Unfortunately, at the early levels, you can't afford to be picky about which athletes you get to draft, but the higher level your account becomes, the larger the pool of players you can unlock. Grinding lets you knab your favorites in the end. But of course, similar to the best Android AR games, this doesn't happen overnight, which is why you may consider getting started sooner rather than later — which is why we've included the app below.